The Los Angeles Lakers (3-0) and the Phoenix Suns (2-1) will meet on Monday night, just three days after the Lakers defeated the Suns in Los Angeles. L.A. won 123-116 on Friday and is one of four undefeated teams left standing in the 2024-25 NBA season. Meanwhile, Phoenix sandwiched that defeat in between victories over the Clippers and the Mavericks. The Lakers are 6-2 versus the Suns over their eight meetings since January 2023. Bradley Beal (elbow) is questionable for the Suns.

Tip-off from the Footprint Center in Phoenix is set for 10 p.m. ET. SportsLine consensus lists Phoenix as 3.5-point home favorites in the latest Suns vs. Lakers odds. The over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before locking in any Lakers vs. Suns picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Los Angeles +3.5

Lakers vs. Suns over/under: 227.5 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Los Angeles +132, Phoenix -156

PHO: Has hit the Over in all three of its games in the 2024-25 NBA season

LAL: One of four teams undefeated against the spread this season (3-0)

Why the Lakers can cover

It was just three days ago that the Lakers not only covered as 8.5-point underdogs versus Phoenix, but they outright won. Anthony Davis led the way with 35 points and eight rebounds, while Austin Reaves and LeBron James had 26 points and 21 points, respectively. L.A. was aggressive in attacking the rim as it got to the free throw line 39 times, while Davis' 17 trips to the charity stripe were as many as Phoenix's entire team.

The Lakers offense is clicking early under first-year head coach JJ Redick as the team ranks fourth in offensive rating and points per game. The team is also controlling the glass on the defensive end, as no team has allowed fewer offensive boards than Los Angeles. All five starters are averaging in double-figures, with Davis leading the way as he leads the entire NBA with 34 points per game.

Why the Suns can cover

Despite the defeat to L.A. on Friday, Kevin Durant dropped 30 points and shows no sign of decline at 36 years old. He's averaging 28.7 points on 52.7% shooting, and efficiency, as a whole, is a strength of Phoenix. It ranks among the top eight in field goal percentage, 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage as the Suns rank 10th in the league in points per game.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have shortcomings that Phoenix can take advantage of, including L.A. allowing the fourth-highest 2-point percentage in the league. The Lakers are 20th in defensive rating, and they hold the same ranking on offense in made 3-pointers per game, as they are not proficient from deep. Additionally, L.A. has struggled within the Pacific Division versus the spread as since the start of last season, it is 8-11 against the spread in divisional contests.

How to make Suns vs. Lakers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 234 combined points.

