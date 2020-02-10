Lakers vs. Suns odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 10 predictions from simulation on 34-18 roll

The Los Angeles Lakers (39-12) host the Phoenix Suns (21-32) in a divisional battle on Monday evening. Anthony Davis (finger) is listed as probable for the Lakers, while the Suns are battling a jam-packed injury report. Phoenix could be without Deandre Ayton (ankle), with the second-year center listed as questionable. Aron Baynes (hip), Frank Kaminsky (patella), and Dario Saric (ankle) are out for the Suns.

Tip-off is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Sportsbooks list Los Angeles as a 13-point home favorite, up 1.5 points from the opening line, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 228.5 in the latest Suns vs. Lakers odds. Before making any Lakers vs. Suns picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Lakers -13

Lakers vs. Suns over-under: 228.5 points

Lakers vs. Suns money line: Lakers -1021, Suns +662

PHX: The Suns are 1-5 against the spread in the last six games

LAL: The Lakers are 4-7 against the spread in the last 11 games

Why the Suns can cover

The model realizes that the Suns are fighting an uphill battle, but Phoenix does have a path to offensive success. The visitors boast a top-five free throw rate in the NBA offensively and, in digging into the numbers, Phoenix should be able to create second-chance opportunities against a mediocre defensive rebounding unit in Los Angeles.

On the other side, the Suns are very good at creating turnovers, and ball security is perhaps the biggest weakness for the Lakers. Phoenix is also a strong defensive rebounding team, closing possessions at an impressive level and handing the ball back to Devin Booker and a sometimes explosive offense.

Why the Lakers can cover

Even so, Phoenix isn't a lock to cover the Lakers vs. Suns spread. The model also has considered that the Lakers present top-five units on both offense and defense. Los Angeles is No. 3 in the NBA in overall shooting efficiency and, while the Suns do a solid job on the defensive glass, the Lakers are one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the league.

In addition, the Lakers should be able to generate free-throw attempts against a Suns team that struggles to keep its opponents away from the charity stripe. Defensively, the Lakers have plenty to lean on, including a top-five mark in turnover creation and a top-10 baseline in shooting efficiency allowed, all buoyed to an even more impressive degree by home-court advantage.

