The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 24-11 overall and 11-7 at home, while the Suns are 22-11 overall and 11-5 on the road. The Lakers have won the last three games between the teams.

Lakers vs. Suns spread: Lakers -1.5

Lakers vs. Suns over-under: 213.5 points

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles won in a laugher over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, 117-91. The Lakers rolled to a 73-44 halftime lead. LeBron James had 19 points along with six rebounds. Los Angeles scored a season-best 73 first-half points and gathered a season-high 60 rebounds. Kyle Kuzma recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Los Angeles will be aiming for a third consecutive win on Tuesday. The Lakers allow only 105.6 points per game on average, second best in the league. Los Angeles is 29-13 against Phoenix all-time at Staples Center in the regular season.

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix sped past the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, 118-99. Devin Booker had a season-high 43 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds. He scored 21 points in the third quarter. Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 10 rebounds. The Suns have won five of their past six games.

Chris Paul has registered 15 assists in two consecutive games. Phoenix comes into Tuesday's matchup allowing the fourth fewest points per game in the league at 107.5. The Suns are off to their best 33-game start to the season since 2007-08. Dario Saric (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game.

