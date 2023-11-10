The Friday NBA schedule features a star-studded Pacific Division matchup as the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Phoenix is 4-4 overall and 1-2 at home, while Los Angeles is 3-5 overall and 0-5 on the road. The Lakers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after suffering a 128-94 blowout loss to the Houston Rockets. Anthony Davis (hip/groin) is questionable and will be a game-time decision for Los Angeles. The Suns are looking to extend their winning streak to three games after beating the Chicago Bulls 116-115 in overtime on Wednesday. Phoenix will be without Devin Booker (calf), but Bradley Beal (back) is listed as probable.

Suns vs. Lakers spread: Suns -3.5

Suns vs. Lakers over/under: 223.5 points

Suns vs. Lakers money line: Suns: -169, Lakers: +141

What you need to know about the Suns

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Suns ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They escaped with a win against Chicago by the margin of a single free throw, 116-115. The score was all tied up 57-57 at the break, but the Suns were the better team in the second half.

The Suns got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Grayson Allen out in front who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 4 assists. Kevin Durant was another key contributor, earning 25 points along with 9 assists and 7 rebounds. Durant continues to be outstanding for Phoenix, and enters this matchup averaging 29.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. Center Jusuf Nurkic has been a great addition to the Suns lineup, averaging 10.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers are in a funk, and have now endured three losses in a row. Their latest loss came at the hand of the Houston Rockets, who blew Los Angeles out of the water, winning 128-94. The Lakers' defeat came about despite a quality game from Rui Hachimura, who scored 24 points along with 8 rebounds. Hachimura continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Anthony Davis will be a game-time decision for this matchup, but the Lakers will have LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell on the court. James is having another solid season, with per game averages of 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Russell enters this matchup averaging 17.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game.

