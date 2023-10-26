A Western Conference showdown has the Phoenix Suns (1-0) going on the road to play the Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) on Thursday night. The Lakers are looking to bounce back after picking up a loss in the season opener. On Tuesday, Los Angeles lost to the Denver Nuggets 119-107. The Suns, meanwhile, secured a 108-104 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (left foot soreness) are doubtful.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Suns vs. Lakers odds from the SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 224.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles -5.5

Suns vs. Lakers over/under: 224.5 points

Suns vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -222, Phoenix +182

LAL: The Lakers are 9-2 in their last 11 games at home

PHX: The Suns are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games against the Lakers

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is one of the top players in the game. Durant can easily handle the rock, pull down boards, and get a bucket from all three levels. The 13-time All-Star logged a double-double in the opener with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Center Jusuf Nurkic is also coming off an impressive performance. Nurkic lives on the glass and owns a soft touch around the rim. On Tuesday, he finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Forward Josh Okogie brings a defensive mindset to the Suns. Okogie has showcased the ability to snag steals and get into passing lanes. The 25-year-old is also very athletic and finishes around the rim consistently. The Georgia Tech product piled up 17 points, five rebounds, and one steal in the season opener.

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James is still a dominant presence in his 21st season. James impacts the game in a variety of ways due to his outstanding skillset and top-notch IQ. Los Angeles had all five starters score in double figures on Tuesday but the 19-time All-Star led the way. James racked up 21 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in 29 minutes of action.

Guard Austin Reaves steps into a larger role this season. Reaves is a very skilled scorer with good finishing ability at the rim. The Oklahoma product can create his shot while being aware of finding his teammates. Last season, Reaves averaged 13 points and 3.4 assists per game. In the season-opening loss to the Nuggets, the 25-year-old had 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

