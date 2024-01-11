A Western Conference showdown has the Phoenix Suns (19-18) traveling to play the Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) on Thursday night. The Lakers hit a slump but have found a little momentum, winning two games in a row. On Tuesday, Los Angeles defeated the Toronto Raptors, 132-131. Meanwhile, Phoenix enters Thursday's showdown on a two-game losing skid. The Clippers blew out the Suns, 138-111, on Monday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Lakers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Lakers odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 238. Before making any Lakers vs. picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Lakers spread: Los Angeles -1.5

Suns vs. Lakers over/under: 238 points

Suns vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -111, Phoenix -108

PHX: The Suns are averaging 115.2 points per game

LAL: The Lakers are averaging 114.0 points per game

Why the Lakers can cover

Anthony Davis has been a dominant force in the frontcourt for Los Angeles. Davis uses his exceptional instincts and length to defend the rim at a high level. The eight-time All-Star is second in the NBA in rebounds (12.2), tied for third in blocks (2.6) to go along with 25.7 points per game. Additionally, he's third in double-doubles (30) in the NBA. In his last matchup, Davis finished with 41 points and 11 boards.

LeBron James continues to excel on every level. James owns the court vision and playmaking ability to find his teammates for easy looks. The four-time NBA champion averages 25.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. He's notched at least seven assists in five straight games. On Tuesday, James tallied 22 points and 12 assists.

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is a fearless and effortless scorer. Durant (6'11) shoots right over the arms of defenders on all three levels on the floor. The 35-year-old is currently fifth in the league in scoring (29.6) to go along with 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Additionally, he shooting 47% from beyond the arc. In Monday's loss to the Clippers, Durant totaled 30 points and seven rebounds.

Guard Devin Booker has an extremely high confidence level once he touches the court. Booker can put up points in a flash due to his tough shot-making ability. The Kentucky product ranks 12th in the league in scoring (26.1) and seventh in assists (7.8). On Jan. 7 versus the Memphis Grizzlies, Booker logged 24 points and eight assists.

