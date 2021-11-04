Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-6; Los Angeles 5-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Staples Center. The Lakers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday Los Angeles sidestepped the Houston Rockets for a 119-117 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Houston made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 27 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 99-94 to the Los Angeles Clippers. One thing holding OKC back was the mediocre play of point guard Theo Maledon, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.

This next game looks promising for the Lakers, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Los Angeles' win brought them up to 5-3 while Oklahoma City's loss pulled them down to 1-6. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles enters the matchup with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Oklahoma City has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Lakers' 7.10% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Los Angeles.