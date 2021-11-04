Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Oklahoma City 1-6; Los Angeles 5-3
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 4 at Staples Center. The Lakers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
It was a close one, but on Tuesday Los Angeles sidestepped the Houston Rockets for a 119-117 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Houston made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward LeBron James, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten dimes, and point guard Russell Westbrook, who had 27 points and seven assists in addition to nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma City was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 99-94 to the Los Angeles Clippers. One thing holding OKC back was the mediocre play of point guard Theo Maledon, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting.
This next game looks promising for the Lakers, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.
Los Angeles' win brought them up to 5-3 while Oklahoma City's loss pulled them down to 1-6. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Los Angeles enters the matchup with a 48.20% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Oklahoma City has only been able to knock down 41.10% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Lakers' 7.10% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 12 out of their last 22 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 27, 2021 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Los Angeles 115
- Feb 10, 2021 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Feb 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Aug 05, 2020 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Los Angeles 86
- Jan 11, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Oklahoma City 127
- Nov 19, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Apr 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jan 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Oklahoma City 128
- Jan 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Feb 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Oklahoma City 81
- Feb 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Jan 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 03, 2018 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 24, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Nov 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Oct 30, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Apr 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Los Angeles 79
- Jan 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Dec 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Dec 19, 2015 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Los Angeles 78