Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Oklahoma City 10-13; Los Angeles 19-6
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will play host again and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Lakers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
Oklahoma City is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Los Angeles won 119-112 over the Thunder in overtime. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who posted a triple-double on 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. That's the third consecutive game in which LBJ has had at least ten assists.
Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 19-6 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 10-13. We'll see if the Lakers can repeat their recent success or if the Thunder bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 12-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.
- Feb 08, 2021 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Jan 13, 2021 - Los Angeles 128 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Aug 05, 2020 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Los Angeles 86
- Jan 11, 2020 - Los Angeles 125 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Nov 22, 2019 - Los Angeles 130 vs. Oklahoma City 127
- Nov 19, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Oklahoma City 107
- Apr 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Jan 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 138 vs. Oklahoma City 128
- Jan 02, 2019 - Oklahoma City 107 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Feb 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 106 vs. Oklahoma City 81
- Feb 04, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Jan 17, 2018 - Oklahoma City 114 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Jan 03, 2018 - Oklahoma City 133 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Feb 24, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Nov 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Oct 30, 2016 - Oklahoma City 113 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Apr 11, 2016 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Los Angeles 79
- Jan 08, 2016 - Oklahoma City 117 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Dec 23, 2015 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Los Angeles 85
- Dec 19, 2015 - Oklahoma City 118 vs. Los Angeles 78