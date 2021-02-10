Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Oklahoma City 10-13; Los Angeles 19-6

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will play host again and welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder to Staples Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Lakers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Oklahoma City is out to make up for these teams' contest on Monday. Los Angeles won 119-112 over the Thunder in overtime. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who posted a triple-double on 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 12 assists. That's the third consecutive game in which LBJ has had at least ten assists.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Los Angeles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 19-6 while Oklahoma City's loss dropped them down to 10-13. We'll see if the Lakers can repeat their recent success or if the Thunder bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox SportsNet Oklahoma

Fox SportsNet Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lakers are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma City have won 11 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.