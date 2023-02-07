The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 25-29 overall and 13-12 at home, while the Thunder are 25-28 overall and 9-17 on the road. LeBron James is 36 points away from passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer but is also listed as questionable with a sore ankle.

Lakers vs. Thunder spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers vs. Thunder over/under: 239 points

Lakers vs. Thunder money line: Los Angeles -260, Oklahoma City +210

What you need to know about the Lakers

Los Angeles was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as it fell 131-126 to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers led for nearly 36 minutes but were outscored by 16 points in the second half. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of center Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and 14 boards.

Los Angeles finished its five-game road trip with a 2-3 record. It now returns home, where the team is 5-4 since the start of the year. The Lakers' defense is discernibly better in Los Angeles as they allow 115.3 points per game at home compared to 121 PPG on the road. In addition to James being questionable, Davis is probable (foot) while Austin Reaves is expected to return after missing the last 16 games with a strained hamstring.

What you need to know about the Thunder

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City suffered a grim 141-114 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Oklahoma City was down 104-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Aaron Wiggins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.

Few teams get up and down the court like the young Thunder who lead the NBA in field goals attempted per game and rank third in field goals made per game. But efficiency is a problem as OKC ranks just 19th in field goal percentage, while it allows the 10th-highest field goal percentage to opponents. The Thunder are expected to be down two starters on Tuesday as Luguentz Dort (hamstring) and Aleksej Pokusevski (leg) are out.

