The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to continue their dominance at home when they battle the Los Angeles Lakers in a key Western Conference matchup on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles is coming off a 124-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, while Oklahoma City dropped a 125-111 decision at Houston that same night. The Lakers (47-30), who are fourth in the West, are 17-20 on the road this season. The Thunder (64-13), who have clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, are 34-5 on their home court.

Tipoff from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder are nine-point favorites in the latest Lakers vs. Thunder odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. Before making any Thunder vs. Lakers picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 155-115 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 21-10 (68%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Thunder vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Thunder spread: Oklahoma City -9 at Bet365

Lakers vs. Thunder over/under: 230.5 points

Lakers vs. Thunder money line: Los Angeles +280, Oklahoma City -355

LAL: The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

OKC: The Thunder are 10-0 ATS in their last 10 games

Lakers vs. Thunder picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lakers vs. Thunder streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been red hot of late. In Wednesday's 119-103 win over the Detroit Pistons, he poured in 33 points, while adding six rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. He registered a double-double in a 145-117 win over the Chicago Bulls on Monday, scoring 27 points, while dishing out 12 assists and blocking two shots. In 34.2 minutes per game this season, he is averaging 32.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and one block.

Also helping power Oklahoma City is forward Jalen Williams. In Wednesday's win over Detroit, he scored 23 points, while adding five rebounds and three assists. He had 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in Monday's win over Chicago. In 32.4 minutes per game, he is averaging 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Lakers can cover

Guard Luka Doncic continues to produce solid offensive numbers since being acquired in February from the Dallas Mavericks. In 35.4 minutes per game on the year, he is averaging 27.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.8 steals. In a 119-117 loss to the Chicago Bulls on March 27, he scored 25 points, while adding 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. He had 29 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals in a 134-127 win at Memphis on March 29.

Small forward LeBron James (groin) continues to deal with injury, but is expected to play against the Thunder. In 35.1 minutes of action per game, he is averaging 24.5 points, 8.4 assists, 8.1 rebounds and one steal. He had a near double-double in a 123-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, scoring 33 points, while adding nine assists and five rebounds. He had 25 points, eight assists, six rebounds and three steals in the win at Memphis on March 29. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lakers vs. Thunder picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Lakers vs. Thunder 10,000 times and is leaning Over the total, projecting 233 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Thunder on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Thunder spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.

Where to bet on NBA games

Here are some of the sportsbooks to bet on NBA games today, along with the various NBA sportsbook promos they currently offer.