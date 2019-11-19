Lakers vs. Thunder odds, spread, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 19 predictions from proven model on 9-4 run

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will host Chris Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The Lakers enter action atop the Western Conference with an 11-2 record. Oklahoma City is on the other end of the spectrum, with just a 5-8 record. Both teams are relatively healthy. For L.A., Anthony Davis (shoulder) is probable and Avery Bradley (leg) is out. The only player listed on OKC's injury report is Hamidou Diallo (knee), who is questionable. Tip-off for this one is set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Staples Center. Sportsbooks list the Lakers as 11-point favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210 in the latest Lakers vs. Thunder odds. Before you make any Lakers vs. Thunder picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model finished 300-252 on all its top-rated picks. On top-rated against-the-spread and money line NBA picks alone, the model returned a whopping $4,280.

Now it has locked in on Lakers vs. Thunder.

The model is well aware that this Lakers team has been unstoppable to start the season. Their +10.1 average point differential is the best in the entire NBA, and is a stark contrast from OKC's -0.1 mark. Los Angeles also ranks in the top-10 in offensive efficiency and rebounding rate, while boasting the NBA's best defensive efficiency.

James has been in peak form to start the season. He ranks fifth in the NBA in player efficiency rating (PER), and he's leading the entire NBA in assists (11.2) per game. Without Paul George, there is no one on the Thunder roster who can match up with James. And on the back end of a back-to-back, OKC is even less likely to present any resistance for King James.

Just because Los Angeles looked unstoppable lately, doesn't mean it will cover the Lakers vs. Thunder spread on Tuesday, though.

The model is also well aware that sportsbooks regularly overvalued the Lakers last year. Only the Knicks and Warriors covered the spread at a lower rate than L.A. (43.2 percent) during the 2018-19 season. Somehow, they were even worse when playing at home (42.5 percent). The Lakers have been better (9-4) against the spread this season, but still not as dominant as their record would indicate. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City has covered in 8-of-13 games, including three of its past four.

After a slow start for the Thunder, Paul has really turned it on lately. In eight November games, Paul has upped his scoring to 18 points per game, while also contributing seven assists and two steals. Combine Paul with breakout point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging 20 points on the year, and OKC boasts a surprisingly formidable backcourt. With Los Angeles missing perhaps its best backcourt defender in Bradley, Paul and Gilgeous-Alexander may be able to exploit this defense.

So who wins Thunder vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Thunder vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.