Western Conference foes face off when the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-56) and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-49) match up on Friday evening. Los Angeles is currently on an eight-game losing streak, dropping a game to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Oklahoma City had its two-game winning streak halted, falling 137-101 to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot) and Russell Westbrook (shoulder) all missed Thursday's game and are considered day-to-day. The Thunder have a lengthy injury list and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Darius Bazley (knee), Luguentz Dort (shoulder) are some of the key players who are out.

Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Los Angeles is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Thunder vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is 227.

Lakers vs. Thunder spread: Los Angeles -5.5

Lakers vs. Thunder over-under: 227 points

Lakers vs. Thunder money line: Oklahoma City +190, Los Angeles -230

OKC: Thunder are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 games following an ATS loss

LAL: Lakers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight Friday games

Why the Lakers can cover



Guard Malik Monk averages 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. Monk has a soft shooting touch with the athleticism to finish strong around the rim. The Kentucky product has scored 20-plus points in four of his last eight games. On March 29, Monk finished with 28 points, four rebounds and two assists.

Center Dwight Howard is still a physical presence down low. Howard attacks the glass well and is a solid defender in the paint. The eight-time All-Star has grabbed double-digit boards in three of his last seven games, including a 16-point, 12-rebound outing in his last matchup. Forward Stanley Johnson is an athletic and versatile piece in the frontcourt. He can guard multiple positions, attack the basket, or hit an open three if needed.

Why the Thunder can cover

Forward Jaylen Hoard recently signed a 10-day contract with Oklahoma City but has made a serious impact. He is averaging 12.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and two assists per game. The Wake Forest product has good athleticism, allowing him to play through contact in the paint. He's snagged 20-plus rebounds in two of his last four games. On April 5, Hoard finished with 24 points and 21 rebounds.

Forward Isaiah Roby averages 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He has quick feet and plays solid defense. With Oklahoma City wiped out by injuries, Roby has taken advantage. The Nebraska product has scored in double-figures in eight straight games. In his last outing, Roby finished with 18 points, five rebounds and five assists.

How to make Thunder vs. Lakers picks

