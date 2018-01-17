Lakers vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel

Thunder will try to beat Lakers for 11th straight time at home

How to watch Lakers at Thunder

  • Date: Wednesday, Jan. 17
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: WatchESPN
Odds and analysis

Analysis

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been all over the place this season, looking spectacular at times, and downright awful at others. Currently, they're on one of their good stretches, having won two games in a row. And with the Los Angeles Lakers coming into town, they should be able to extend that winning streak to three games. 

When these two teams played at the beginning of January, the Thunder crushed the Lakers by 37 points. Plus, they haven't dropped a game in OKC to the Lakers since back in 2014. And furthermore, the Lakers might be without two of their best young players -- Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram. The rookie point guard is likely out, according to reports, though Ingram could return. The Lakers this season are 0-7 when Ball doesn't play

