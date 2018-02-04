Lakers vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Lakers vs. Thunder



Odds and analysis



Analysis: The Thunder were one of the hottest teams in the NBA after Christmas. Their defense was dominant and it looked like the offense was finally starting to come around. However, since the Andre Roberson injury, they've struggled to play their best basketball. They enter Sunday on a three-game losing streak they'll be looking to snap.

Oklahoma City will be taking on a Lakers team that has been inconsistent all season. Some weeks they look like there's no better young team out there. At others they fall into long losing streaks and remind everybody that they're still a young team trying to figure out how to win.

If there's a game for the Thunder to snap their losing streak on it's this one. The Lakers are pesky, but they're very beatable and most contenders should be able to handle them with relative ease. Even with the loss of Roberson the Thunder shouldn't have problems here.