Lakers vs. Thunder: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis
The two teams meet for the final time this season
The Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder will square off for the third - and final - time of the 2018-19 NBA season on Tuesday night. The teams split the first two meetings of the season, so whoever comes out on top on Tuesday will claim the season series.
How to watch Pacers at Celtics
- Date: Tuesday, April 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Thunder -12
Odds and analysis
Storylines
Lakers: It's all about the offseason at this point for the Lakers - meaning where will they land in the lottery, and who can they attract in free agency to complement LeBron James? There are a ton of questions facing the Lakers, but none of them can be answered until their underwhelming 2018-19 campaign comes to an end.
Thunder: The Thunder's playoff spot is secured, but they have dropped all the way down to eighth in the West due to some recent poor play. They need to use the match-up with the lottery-bound Lakers - and the rest of their regular season slate - to try to get their mojo back before the postseason starts.
Game prediction, pick
One team is headed for the lottery, the other for a playoff push. The Lakers have little to play for at this point in the season, while the Thunder can still climb in the standings, and increase cohesion for their playoff push. In other words, the Thunder are the pick in this one.
