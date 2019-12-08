Lakers vs. Timberwolves: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Los Angeles (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Los Angeles 20-3; Minnesota 10-11

The Minnesota Timberwolves need to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.9 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Sunday, facing off against the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Minnesota staggers into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses while Los Angeles skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

The Timberwolves fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a decisive 139-127 margin. The Timberwolves' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of C Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 30 points, eight dimes and five rebounds, and G Jeff Teague, who had 32 points and nine assists along with five rebounds. Teague didn't help his team much against the Dallas Mavericks last Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Teague's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Los Angeles' strategy against the Portland Trail Blazers last week. Los Angeles blew past Portland 136-113. Los Angeles PF Anthony Davis looked sharp as he had 39 points in addition to nine boards and three blocks.

Los Angeles' win lifted them to 20-3 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 10-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles enters the game with 7.39 blocked shots per game on average, good for best in the league. The Timberwolves are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank third in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.38 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - North

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.00

The Lakers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 225

