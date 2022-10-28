The Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) will try to build on their 134-122 win over San Antonio when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (0-4) on Friday night. Minnesota came up short against the Spurs in the first meeting between the teams this week, but it bounced back with a win on Wednesday to get over the .500 mark this season. Los Angeles is still seeking its first win of the season following a 110-99 loss at Denver.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Target Center. Minnesota is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 230.5.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves vs. Lakers over/under: 230.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Lakers money line: Minnesota -260, Los Angeles +210

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Los Angeles is struggling as much as any team in the NBA to open the season, losing its first four games for the first time since 2015-16. The Lakers are shooting 22.3% from 3-point range, which is the worst percentage of any team over a four-game stretch in NBA history. LeBron James is 0-4 for the first time since his rookie season after turning the ball over eight times against Denver on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is off to a positive start after adding big man Rudy Gobert in the offseason. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 13.6 points and 14 rebounds per game after being traded from Utah. Karl-Anthony Towns completes the imposing paint duo with 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds. Minnesota has won nine of its last 10 home games against Los Angeles and is poised to add another win on Friday.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles is expected to get Russell Westbrook back on Friday night after he missed Wednesday's loss to Denver with a sore hamstring. The 2017 MVP is averaging 10.3 points in three games, but he's also contributing 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Los Angeles was only a 7.5-point underdog at Golden State last week, making this line look like too much of an overreaction.

The Lakers stayed within this spread in their losses to the Clippers and Trail Blazers last week, and they should be the more motivated team on Friday night. James and Anthony Davis are combining for nearly 50 points per game, while Lonnie Walker IV is adding 15.3 points. Minnesota has only covered the spread once in its last five home games, and it will need a very strong performance to cover a number this large.

