The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Target Center. Minnesota is 7-20 overall and 4-8 at home, while the Lakers are 21-7 overall and 12-3 on the road. The Lakers have won the last three matchups between the teams.

Los Angeles is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers spread: Timberwolves +6.5

Timberwolves vs. Lakers over-under: 223 points

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

On Sunday, the Timberwolves beat the Raptors, 116-112. Malik Beasley (20 points), Karl-Anthony Towns (20 points), and Anthony Edwards (18 points) were the top scorers for Minnesota. The Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. They also stopped a 16-game road losing streak at Toronto.

Minnesota scored a season-best 37 points in the third quarter on Sunday. Beasley has made 92 3-pointers through his first 27 games of the season, the most threes made through the team's first 27 games in franchise history. D'Angelo Russell (leg) has missed the last three games and will be out on Tuesday.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was flattened by the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, 122-105. Dennis Schroder, finished with only eight points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court. The loss halted a seven-game winning streak for the Lakers. They trailed by as many as 21 points. LeBron James recorded a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Lakers won the first meeting of the season with the Timberwolves, 127-91, on Dec. 27. It was their largest all-time margin of victory over Minnesota. Los Angeles has won 80 of 116 all-time meetings. Anthony Davis (calf) was injured on Sunday and is out.

