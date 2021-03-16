The Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 26-13 overall and 12-8 at home, while the Timberwolves are 9-30 overall and 4-16 on the road. The Lakers have won the last three games between the teams.

Los Angeles is favored by eight points in the latest Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves spread: Lakers -8

Lakers vs. Timberwolves over-under: 223 points

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers won in a romp over the Golden State Warriors on Monday, 128-97 on the road. At the end of the third quarter, Los Angeles had established a 93-73 advantage. Montrezl Harrell had 27 points along with five boards. LeBron James recorded his fourth triple-double of the season with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker notched his first career double-double with career highs in points (18) and assists (10).

The Lakers shot 62.8 percent from the field on Monday, their best shooting performance in any game since Jan. 3, 2010. They finished with a season-high 36 assists. Los Angeles has won four of its past six games. Alex Caruso (concussion) and Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols) are out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, 114-112. Anthony Edwards shot 6-for-14 from beyond the arc and finished with a career-high 34 points. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and team-high eight assists. Ricky Rubio had 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists,

The Timberwolves have won two of their past three games. Minnesota lost the first two meetings of the season with Los Angeles, most recently 112-104 on Feb. 16. Edwards had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists in that game.

