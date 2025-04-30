The Los Angeles Lakers will look to stay alive when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs on Wednesday. Minnesota earned a 116-113 win on Sunday to grab a 3-1 series lead. The Timberwolves (49-33), the sixth seed in the conference, are 25-18 on the road this season, including the postseason. The Lakers (50-32), the third seed in the West, are 32-11 on their home court in 2024-2025.

Tipoff from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles won the two previous playoff series with Minnesota. The Lakers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Lakers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 209.5. The Lakers are -228 on the money line (risk $228 to win $100), while the Timberwolves are +188 (risk $100 to win $188). Before making any Lakers vs. Timberwolves picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves spread: Los Angeles -5.5 at DraftKings

Lakers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 209.5 points

Lakers vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota +188, Los Angeles -228

MIN: The Timberwolves have hit the team total over in 33 of their last 50 games (+13.20 units)

LAL: The Lakers have covered the spread in 23 of their last 33 home games (+12.00 units)

Why the Lakers can cover

Point guard Luka Doncic has been a big part of Los Angeles' scoring punch. Through the first four games of the series, Doncic is averaging 30.8 points, seven rebounds, five assists and one steal in 42 minutes. In Sunday's Game 4 loss, he poured in 38 points, while adding two assists. He registered a near triple-double in a 94-85 win in Game 2, scoring 31 points, while adding 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Small forward LeBron James has also had a solid series, with three consecutive double-doubles. In Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves, he scored 27 points, while adding 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and three steals. He had 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in a 116-104 loss in Game 3. In four postseason starts, he is averaging 26.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.3 blocks and two steals in 40.8 minutes.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been on fire this series. In Sunday's Game 4 win, he poured in 43 points, while adding nine rebounds and six assists. He had a near triple-double in Friday's Game 3 win, scoring 29 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. In four postseason starts, he is averaging 29.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 40.5 minutes.

Power forward Julius Randle is one of four Minnesota players averaging double-digit scoring. In four playoff starts, Randle is averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 39.3 minutes. In Sunday's Game 4 win, he poured in 25 points, while adding seven boards and three assists. He had 27 points, six assists and four rebounds in the Game 2 loss.

How to make Lakers vs. Timberwolves picks

