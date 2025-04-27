The 6-seed Minnesota Timberwolves and the 3-seed Los Angeles Lakers square off in Game 4 of their first-round bout on Sunday. These teams split the first two games in L.A., but the Wolves defended their home court on Friday. Minnesota topped the Lakers 116-104 to gain a 2-1 edge in the series. The Wolves went 25-16 as the home team this season. Meanwhile, Los Angeles was 19-22 as the road team.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from the Target Center. Minnesota is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Lakers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 209. Before locking in any Lakers vs. Timberwolves picks, make sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the first full week of the 2025 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 156-116 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It is also 22-11 (67%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Lakers vs. Timberwolves 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Timberwolves:

Lakers vs. Timberwolves spread: Minnesota -2.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Lakers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 209 points

Lakers vs. Timberwolves money line: Minnesota -142, Los Angeles +120

LAL: Lakers are 46-37-2 against the spread this season

MIN: Wolves are 41-43-1 against the spread this season

Lakers vs. Timberwolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lakers vs. Timberwolves streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James still gets to his spots with ease while using his jumper to space the floor. James is averaging 26.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in the playoffs. He's logged a double-double in consecutive games. In his last outing, James had 38 points, 10 boards, four assists, and went 5-of-9 from beyond the arc.

Guard Luka Doncic has the ability to be an all-around playmaker and shot creator. This postseason, he leads the team in points (28.3), rebounds (9), and assists (6). In the Game 2 victory, Doncic finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and nine dimes. Doncic racked up 30-plus points twice this series. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Guard Anthony Edwards is a dynamic and explosive force in the backcourt. Edwards ranks first on the team in points (25.3), rebounds (7.3), and assists (5.7) during the postseason. He has scored at least 25 points in consecutive matchups. In his last outing, Edwards had 29 points, nine boards, and nine assists.

Forward Julius Randle is another player who can create his own shot and score from multiple spots on the court. Randle has logged 21.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and five assists per game. In the Game 3 win, Randle recorded 22 points, five boards, and four assists. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lakers vs. Timberwolves picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Lakers vs. Timberwolves and is leaning Over the total, projecting 220 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Lakers vs. Timberwolves, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Timberwolves spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.