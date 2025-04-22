The Minnesota Timberwolves look to take a commanding 2-0 lead when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their NBA playoff series on Tuesday. The No. 6 seed Timberwolves notched a 117-95 blowout win over the Lakers in Game 1 on Saturday. The series heads to Minnesota after Tuesday's game. The Lakers were 27-15 against the spread in home games during the regular season, while the Timberwolves were 23-19 against the spread in road games.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. Los Angeles is the 5.5-point favorite in the latest Timberwolves vs. Lakers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under for total points scored is 210.5.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves spread: Lakers -5.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Lakers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 210.5 points

Lakers vs. Timberwolves money line: Los Angeles -245, Minnesota +200

LAL: The Lakers are 45-38 against the spread this season

MINN: The Timberwolves are 40-42-1 against the spread this season

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers will be motivated and looking to avoid falling into a 0-2 hole in this best of seven series. Los Angeles has been hard to beat at Crypto.com Arena this season, especially when playing as favorites. In 33 home games as betting favorites, the Lakers went 21-12 against the spread during the regular season.

The Lakers have arguably the premier duo in the NBA in LeBron James and Luka Doncic. James continues to fight off Father Time, and averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game during the regular season. Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game in 28 regular season games with Los Angeles. James scored 19 points and had five rebounds, while Doncic scored 37 points and had eight rebounds in Game 1. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota battled some inconsistencies during the regular season, but remains one of the most talented overall teams in the NBA. The Timberwolves' potential was on full display in Game 1, when they notched a 117-95 blowout win. Anthony Edwards was dominant in the win, scoring 22 points to go with nine assists and eight rebounds.

Edwards continues to assert himself as one of the top young stars in the NBA today. The former No. 1 overall pick averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game during the regular season. Edwards has a lengthy track record of success in the postseason, with career averages of 27.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assist per game in 28 career playoff games. See which team to back at SportsLine.

