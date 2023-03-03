Teams battling for Western Conference playoff positioning meet Friday when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers (30-33) sit in 11th in the West, 1.5 games behind Minnesota, who is currently the No. 8 seed. Both sides will be missing at least one key piece in this one with LeBron James (foot) out for Los Angeles and Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out for Minnesota. D'Angelo Russell, acquired in a midseason trade from Minnesota, is also out for the Lakers with an ankle injury.

Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as the 2-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds. The over/under for total points is set at 229.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -2

Lakers vs. Timberwolves over/under: 229 points

Lakers vs. Timberwolves money line: Timberwolves -130, Lakers +110

Los Angeles is building momentum as it chases down a postseason spot. The Lakers are 4-1 both straight up and against the spread in their last five games. That includes an outright upset of the Thunder on the road on Wednesday as the Lakers won 123-117 despite being 3-point underdogs. Anthony Davis missed that one with foot soreness, but he's listed as probable for Friday.

He'll be asked to carry a large load with James and Russell on the shelf. Malik Beasley, who played for Minnesota from 2019-22, has provided offense for Los Angeles since coming over via trade last month. He's averaging 12.9 points per game for Los Angeles but he's gone off for 22 or more points twice in just five starts.

The Timberwolves beat the Lakers earlier this season, winning 111-102 and covering as 7-point favorites at home. Anthony Edwards scored 29 points, while Rudy Gobert had a big night with 22 points and 21 rebounds.

Both rosters have reshaped a bit since that October meeting and Minnesota comes into this matchup having lost three of its last four, though the Timberwolves did upset the Clippers Tuesday night on the road. Edwards leads the team with 24.6 points, while Gobert (13.4 ppg) is the next leading scorer among available players.

