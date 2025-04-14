Lakers vs. Timberwolves schedule, odds: Game times, dates, TV channel, how to watch, NBA playoffs live stream

When the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their preseason in early October, it was against the Minnesota Timberwolves. When they started the regular season a few weeks later, their first opponent was the Timberwolves. Fast-forward 81 games and a blockbuster trade later, and guess who's waiting for the No. 3-seeded Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs? You guessed it: the No. 6-seeded Timberwolves.

It's been more than 20 years since Minnesota's original NBA team faced off against its current one in a playoff series, yet it is a matchup that, on one particularly level, feels very familiar. Luka Dončić wasn't on the Lakers for the beginning of the preseason or the regular season, but he ended Minnesota's 2024 postseason in a 4-1 Western Conference finals victory with the Dallas Mavericks. This series gives Anthony Edwards a rematch with his fellow star scorer, and it gives Rudy Gobert a third shot in three entirely separate matchups. Dončić eliminated Gobert's Utah Jazz in 2022, triggering the trade that sent him to Minnesota, and of course, sent him home again last year with the Mavericks.

Now Dončić will try to make it three in a row against Gobert, and he's got quite a bit of help. For the first time since 2018, LeBron James has home-court advantage in a playoff series (remember that the entire 2020 postseason was technically played on neutral courts in Orlando). The James-Dončić partnership, thus far, has been a smashing success.

The Edwards-Julius Randle duo, meanwhile, has been a work in progress. These are not the same Timberwolves Dončić defeated a year ago, and after a rough start without Karl-Anthony Towns, this Minnesota team finished 17-4 to punch its ticket into the playoffs. So what can you expect as the Lakers and Timberwolves duke it out with a trip to the second round on the line? Below is the first-round schedule as well as the storylines to watch in this series.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves playoffs schedule

(All times Eastern)

Game 1: Saturday, April 19 | Timberwolves at Lakers | 8:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 2: Date TBD | Timberwolves at Lakers | Time/TV TBD

Game 3: Date TBD | Lakers at Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD

Game 4: Date TBD | Lakers at Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Date TBD | Timberwolves at Lakers | Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Date TBD | Lakers at Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Date TBD | Timberwolves at Lakers | Time/TV TBD

(*=if necessary)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds

Series odds: LAL -190 | MIN +155

Game 1 odds: LAL -5 | O/U: 218

(Odds via DraftKings)

Storylines

Lakers: The first order of business after the Lakers landed Dončić was finding him a center. His first trip to the NBA Finals with the Mavericks a year ago not so coincidentally coincided with the acquisitions of Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively, so the Lakers set about finding their own bouncy big man to pair with their new superstar. They landed on Mark Williams, an emerging center with the Charlotte Hornets, but ultimately voided the deal over concerns with his physical. As they did so after the trade deadline, they had no way of finding an alternative, and with Anthony Davis shipped out in the Dončić deal, they just had to hope they wouldn't run into any especially big teams in the postseason.

Well, here we are. The Lakers are now set to face one of the biggest teams in the playoff field. Between Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid and Julius Randle, the Timberwolves have one of the deepest front courts in the NBA, and all three of them bring different things to the table. If the Lakers can't keep Randle away from the rim, Gobert off of the glass and Reid from bombing away from 3-point range, they could lose control of this series quickly. Will JJ Redick trust Jaxson Hayes in such a frontcourt-centric series? Or will the Lakers counter by playing smaller, trying to hunt the Minnesota big men out of the series?

Timberwolves: Edwards had his postseason breakout a year ago, but he did so under more guard-friendly circumstances. The Timberwolves were the rare modern team that could get away with playing two big men because Karl-Anthony Towns shot well enough from deep not to completely compromise Minnesota's spacing. Well, Towns is gone now. Randle can shoot from deep, but he's not nearly as scary. Jaden McDaniels is a below-average shooting forward. Gobert never takes 3s. Space is going to be at a premium here. The Lakers are probably going to double Edwards frequently.

So if points are harder to come by for Edwards, where are the coming from? This is a huge series for Randle. His playoff history, brief as it is, borders on disastrous. In 15 playoff games, Randle has shot less than 39% on 2-pointers and just above 28% on 3s. He's now facing a Laker team that doesn't have a traditional rim-protector, though it does have a number of bulky forwards to throw at him. He's going to get opportunities that emerge out of the help Redick throws at Edwards. If he's ever going to figure these playoff issues out, it's going to be now. And if he can't? Well, then Minnesota doesn't stand much of a chance against the Lakers.