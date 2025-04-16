Lakers vs. Timberwolves schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Minnesota blows out L.A. in Game 1

FINAL: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
The first few minutes belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers. The rest of the game was all Minnesota Timberwolves. After a 16-point Luka Dončić first quarter game the Lakers a 28-21 lead after one, the Timberwolves waxed them 96-67 the rest of the way to earn a critical road win in Los Angeles and take a 1-0 lead in this first-round series.
The story of the game was Minnesota's shooting. The Timberwolves drilled 21 3-pointers, half of their 42 attempts, and a handful of those misses came in garbage time. From the beginning of the second quarter on, they just didn't miss. They got 22 points from Anthony Edwards, but more importantly, he dished out nine assists. It was Jaden McDaniels (25 points) and Naz Reid (23) who carried the scoring burden for the Timberwolves.
The Lakers just didn't get that kind of support from their role players. Dončić scored 37 points, but had only one assist in 40 minutes. LeBron James and Austin Reaves combined for 35 points, a total that is simply too low given how reliant this team is on offense to win games. The rest of the roster outside of those three players scored just 23 total points, many of which came in garbage time. It was an all-out team loss for the Lakers, and now they'll have to win a road game in Minnesota at some point to take this series.