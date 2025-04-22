Skip to Main Content

Lakers vs. Timberwolves schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 2, stream series

The Lakers and Wolves are facing off in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2004

When the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their preseason in early October, it was against the Minnesota Timberwolves. When they started the regular season a few weeks later, their first opponent was the Timberwolves. Fast-forward 81 games and a blockbuster trade later, and guess who's facing off against the No. 3-seeded Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs? You guessed it: The No. 6-seeded Timberwolves, who took Game 1 in blowout fashion, 117-95, even with Luka Dončić putting up 37 points.

It's been more than 20 years since Minnesota's original NBA team faced off against its current one in a playoff series, yet it is a matchup that, on one particularly level, feels very familiar. Dončić wasn't on the Lakers for the beginning of the preseason or the regular season, but he ended Minnesota's 2024 postseason in a 4-1 Western Conference finals victory with the Dallas Mavericks. 

For the first time since 2018, LeBron James has home-court advantage in a playoff series (remember that the entire 2020 postseason was technically played on neutral courts in Orlando). The James-Dončić partnership, thus far, has been a smashing success. 

The Edwards-Julius Randle duo, meanwhile, has been a work in progress. These are not the same Timberwolves Dončić defeated a year ago, and after a rough start without Karl-Anthony Towns, this Minnesota team finished 17-4 to punch its ticket into the playoffs. 

Lakers vs. Timberwolves playoffs schedule

(All times Eastern)

Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Game 2: Tuesday, April 22 | Timberwolves at Lakers | 10 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 3: Friday, April 25 | Lakers at Timberwolves | 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Lakers at Timberwolves | 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
*Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Timberwolves at Lakers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Lakers at Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Timberwolves at Lakers | Time/TV TBD
(*=if necessary)

Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds

  • Series odds: LAL -195 | MIN +160
  • Game 2 odds: Lakers -5.5, O/U: 214.5

(Odds via DraftKings)

CBS Sports will have updates below throughout the Lakers-Timberwolves series. 

Updating Live
(7)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
FINAL: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95

The first few minutes belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers. The rest of the game was all Minnesota Timberwolves. After a 16-point Luka Dončić first quarter game the Lakers a 28-21 lead after one, the Timberwolves waxed them 96-67 the rest of the way to earn a critical road win in Los Angeles and take a 1-0 lead in this first-round series.

The story of the game was Minnesota's shooting. The Timberwolves drilled 21 3-pointers, half of their 42 attempts, and a handful of those misses came in garbage time. From the beginning of the second quarter on, they just didn't miss. They got 22 points from Anthony Edwards, but more importantly, he dished out nine assists. It was Jaden McDaniels (25 points) and Naz Reid (23) who carried the scoring burden for the Timberwolves.

The Lakers just didn't get that kind of support from their role players. Dončić scored 37 points, but had only one assist in 40 minutes. LeBron James and Austin Reaves combined for 35 points, a total that is simply too low given how reliant this team is on offense to win games. The rest of the roster outside of those three players scored just 23 total points, many of which came in garbage time. It was an all-out team loss for the Lakers, and now they'll have to win a road game in Minnesota at some point to take this series.

Sam Quinn
April 20, 2025, 3:12 AM
Apr. 19, 2025, 11:12 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Naz Reid out after taking a shot in the face

The Timberwolves thankfully got Anthony Edwards back from his cramp fairly quickly, but as soon as he came back in, Naz Reid exited. He took an elbow to the face from Jarred Vanderbilt on this layup attempt and stayed on the ground afterward seemingly in quite a bit of pain. He left the floor from there, and now Minnesota just has to hope his availability for Game 2 isn't in danger.

UPDATE: Reid is back on the floor, so a second crisis has been averted for Minnesota.

Sam Quinn
April 20, 2025, 2:49 AM
Apr. 19, 2025, 10:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Could Luka's heave give the Lakers life?

The Lakers were on life support a few minutes ago. The Minnesota lead got as high as 27, but Anthony Edwards left the game with an apparent calf cramp, and the Lakers slowly started chipping away. At the end of the third quarter, Luka Dončić threw up a half-court prayer and it was answered off of the glass. We enter the fourth quarter with the Timberwolves holding a 94-78 lead. A 16-point lead is still enormous, but the Timberwolves won the second quarter by 18, so we know it's possible.

Sam Quinn
April 20, 2025, 2:38 AM
Apr. 19, 2025, 10:38 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Anthony Edwards limps to locker room

Anthony Edwards just fell to the ground while attempting a layup and was in serious pain. Donte DiVincenzo fouled on the other end and Edwards immediately left the floor and hobbled to the locker room, not even getting checked out on the bench first. It looks like a calf injury at the moment, and hopefully it's just a cramp so he can return tonight if needed.

UPDATE: it is indeed a cramp for Edwards, and he just checked back into the game. He'll try to help the Timberwolves finish off this win.

Sam Quinn
April 20, 2025, 2:27 AM
Apr. 19, 2025, 10:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Lakers waste a brilliant first quarter with a terrible second

After one quarter, Luka Dončić had nearly outscored the Timberwolves on his own. The Lakers led 28-21 in their first home game 1 in 13 years, and it was all smiles in Los Angeles. And then, the second quarter happened. A decent-sized Laker lead disappeared in a matter of minutes, and at halftime, the Timberwolves lead, 59-48.

So what's going on? For starters, Dončić is the only Laker star holding up his end of the bargain. Dončić has 20 through two quarters, but LeBron James has 10 in a relative quiet half while Austin Reaves has just two. The Lakers have also played lackadaisical defense, allowing Minnesota to hit 11 first-half 3-pointers that were mostly wide-open. Throw in a 24-17 rebounding advantage and the Timberwolves are firmly in control here.

What's scariest for the Lakers right now is that Minnesota has built this lead without getting much out of its best player. Anthony Edwards has just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting as the Lakers have made a concerted effort to throw help-defense in his direction. His teammates have benefitted. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels combined for 31 points in the first half, and Minnesota is in control through two quarters.

Sam Quinn
April 20, 2025, 1:49 AM
Apr. 19, 2025, 9:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Welcome to the playoffs, Luka

So, that Luka Dončić guy? Turns out he's pretty good. Through one quarter in Los Angeles, the Minnesota Timberwolves have 21 points, and Dončić is right on their tail with 16 of his own. The Lakers lead 28-21 after a quarter, but the trend of Dončić destroying Rudy Gobert in the playoffs has continued. Dončić knocked him out of the 2022 postseason when Gobert played for the Jazz, and then beat Gobert's Timberwolves last season when he was still with the Dallas Mavericks. Now Dončić is hunting the former Defensive Player of the Year yet again to great results.

Sam Quinn
April 20, 2025, 1:19 AM
Apr. 19, 2025, 9:19 pm EDT
Link copied!
