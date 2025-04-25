Lakers vs. Timberwolves schedule, odds, game times, NBA playoff updates: Where to watch Game 3, stream series
The Lakers and Wolves are facing off in the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2004
When the Los Angeles Lakers kicked off their preseason in early October, it was against the Minnesota Timberwolves. When they started the regular season a few weeks later, their first opponent was the Timberwolves. Fast-forward 81 games and a blockbuster trade later, and guess who's facing off against the No. 3-seeded Lakers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs? You guessed it: the No. 6-seeded Timberwolves.
Minnesota took Game 1 in blowout fashion, 117-95, even with Luka Dončić putting up 37 points. Game 2 was a different story as the Lakers put forth a much better defensive effort and tied the series at 1-1 with a 94-85 victory on Tuesday night. The series shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3 on Friday.
It's been more than 20 years since Minnesota's original NBA team faced off against its current one in a playoff series, yet it is a matchup that, on one particular level, feels very familiar. Dončić wasn't on the Lakers for the beginning of the preseason or the regular season, but he ended Minnesota's 2024 postseason in a 4-1 Western Conference finals victory with the Dallas Mavericks.
For the first time since 2018, LeBron James has home-court advantage in a playoff series (remember that the entire 2020 postseason was technically played on neutral courts in Orlando). The James-Dončić partnership, thus far, has been a smashing success.
The Edwards-Julius Randle duo, meanwhile, has been a work in progress. These are not the same Timberwolves Dončić defeated a year ago, and after a rough start without Karl-Anthony Towns, this Minnesota team finished 17-4 to punch its ticket into the playoffs.
Lakers vs. Timberwolves playoffs schedule
(All times Eastern)
Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85 (Series tied, 1-1)
Game 3: Friday, April 25 | Lakers at Timberwolves | 9:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Sunday, April 27 | Lakers at Timberwolves | 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 5: Wednesday, April 30 | Timberwolves at Lakers | Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Friday, May 2 | Lakers at Timberwolves | Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Sunday, May 4 | Timberwolves at Lakers | Time/TV TBD
*if necessary
Lakers vs. Timberwolves odds
- Series odds: LAL -115 | MIN -105
- Game 3 odds: Timberwolves -2.5, O/U: 207.5
(Odds via DraftKings)
CBS Sports will have updates below throughout the Lakers-Timberwolves series.
🚨 Game 2 final: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
The Lakers matched the Wolves' physicality and evened the series
We have a tied series, folks. After the Minnesota Timberwolves blew the Los Angeles Lakers off of the Crypto.com Arena floor on Saturday, the Lakers have tied this first-round matchup at 1-1. Game 3 is coming on Friday, when the venue will shift from Los Angeles to Minnesota, ironically the original home of the Lakers.
The major difference in this one came on the defensive end. The Lakers actually scored fewer points in Game 2 than they did in Game 1, when they put up 95, but they held the Timberwolves to 85 in what was their best defensive performance in quite some time. Most notably, they held Minnesota to 5 of 25 from deep after the Timberwolves shot 21 of 42 in Game 1. They tweaked their defense to include a bit more switching and a bit less help, and the result was a much more favorable shot diet defensively.
Offensively, the story of the night was the Lakers hunting for Rudy Gobert. By the eye test, it was quite effective. Luka Dončić, LeBron James and Austin Reaves all took turns going at Minnesota's former Defensive Player of the Year, and all three scored highlight buckets against him. But the scoreboard still showed only 94 points. Before the series, Gobert suggested he'd win out in this situation in the aggregate. If the Timberwolves could've scored in Game 2, they might have won. Instead, the Lakers have tied this series up.
Anthony Edwards with the dunk of the playoffs so far
Here's a lesson you'd think teams would have learned by now: don't help off of Anthony Edwards. On this play, Luka Dončić joined Rui Hachimura to double Julius Randle, but all that did was give Edwards a runway. He used it to throw down the most vicious dunk of the playoffs so far, a legendary slam over Jaxson Hayes. If Minnesota can pull off a second-half comeback tonight, this dunk will likely be the catalyst for it.
Halftime: Lakers 58, Timberwolves 43
The Lakers built a lead as high as 22 in the first half of this one, and even if Minnesota has cut into it slightly, the Lakers are still firmly in control with a 58-43 lead after two quarters. The Lakers needed a big response after they were blown out in Game 1 and boy have they delivered.
Unsurprisingly, it's the stars leading the way in Hollywood. Luka Dončić has 22 points at halftime, while LeBron James has 13 of his own. Both have made a point of attacking Rudy Gobert on the perimeter, challenging the four-time Defensive Player of the Year in the area of the court where he's most vulnerable. Gobert said before the series that he would hold his own over a large sample, but that hasn't been the case thus far.
After making 21 3-pointers in Game 1, the Timberwolves have been held to just two on 10 attempts here in the first half of Game 2. The Lakers have switched defensively and sent less help at Anthony Edwards to ensure that Minnesota hasn't had the same easy access to open looks. The result has been a stellar defensive half, and the Lakers are well on their way to tying this series.
Luka wins the first quarter
Let's take a look at the first quarter scoreboard:
Lakers not named Luka Dončić: 18
Luka Doncic: 16
Timberwolves: 15
Not a great look for Minnesota to get outscored by both a single player and all of his teammates separately, but the Lakers look locked in after one with a 34-15 lead. The dominant defense that carried them in January and February is back, and Minnesota is struggling for answers. Of course, the Lakers led by seven after a quarter on Saturday, so they'll have to be vigilant the rest of the way if they don't want to blow this lead.
Rui Hachimura headed the the locker room
Oh boy, this isn't great for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura is headed to the locker room immediately after taking a shot in the face. The Lakers don't have a typical center outside of Jaxson Hayes, so Hachimura often has to function as one. They've been using him as the ball-screener in pick-and-roll a lot tonight and it's largely gone well. The Lakers lead 18-8 as of this writing, but being without Hachimura for any length of time is dangerous.
UPDATE: Hachimura is back in the game in a mask. With the Lakers up 20, though, they survived his early absence.
FINAL: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
The first few minutes belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers. The rest of the game was all Minnesota Timberwolves. After a 16-point Luka Dončić first quarter game the Lakers a 28-21 lead after one, the Timberwolves waxed them 96-67 the rest of the way to earn a critical road win in Los Angeles and take a 1-0 lead in this first-round series.
The story of the game was Minnesota's shooting. The Timberwolves drilled 21 3-pointers, half of their 42 attempts, and a handful of those misses came in garbage time. From the beginning of the second quarter on, they just didn't miss. They got 22 points from Anthony Edwards, but more importantly, he dished out nine assists. It was Jaden McDaniels (25 points) and Naz Reid (23) who carried the scoring burden for the Timberwolves.
The Lakers just didn't get that kind of support from their role players. Dončić scored 37 points, but had only one assist in 40 minutes. LeBron James and Austin Reaves combined for 35 points, a total that is simply too low given how reliant this team is on offense to win games. The rest of the roster outside of those three players scored just 23 total points, many of which came in garbage time. It was an all-out team loss for the Lakers, and now they'll have to win a road game in Minnesota at some point to take this series.
Naz Reid out after taking a shot in the face
The Timberwolves thankfully got Anthony Edwards back from his cramp fairly quickly, but as soon as he came back in, Naz Reid exited. He took an elbow to the face from Jarred Vanderbilt on this layup attempt and stayed on the ground afterward seemingly in quite a bit of pain. He left the floor from there, and now Minnesota just has to hope his availability for Game 2 isn't in danger.
UPDATE: Reid is back on the floor, so a second crisis has been averted for Minnesota.
Could Luka's heave give the Lakers life?
The Lakers were on life support a few minutes ago. The Minnesota lead got as high as 27, but Anthony Edwards left the game with an apparent calf cramp, and the Lakers slowly started chipping away. At the end of the third quarter, Luka Dončić threw up a half-court prayer and it was answered off of the glass. We enter the fourth quarter with the Timberwolves holding a 94-78 lead. A 16-point lead is still enormous, but the Timberwolves won the second quarter by 18, so we know it's possible.
Anthony Edwards limps to locker room
Anthony Edwards just fell to the ground while attempting a layup and was in serious pain. Donte DiVincenzo fouled on the other end and Edwards immediately left the floor and hobbled to the locker room, not even getting checked out on the bench first. It looks like a calf injury at the moment, and hopefully it's just a cramp so he can return tonight if needed.
UPDATE: it is indeed a cramp for Edwards, and he just checked back into the game. He'll try to help the Timberwolves finish off this win.
Lakers waste a brilliant first quarter with a terrible second
After one quarter, Luka Dončić had nearly outscored the Timberwolves on his own. The Lakers led 28-21 in their first home game 1 in 13 years, and it was all smiles in Los Angeles. And then, the second quarter happened. A decent-sized Laker lead disappeared in a matter of minutes, and at halftime, the Timberwolves lead, 59-48.
So what's going on? For starters, Dončić is the only Laker star holding up his end of the bargain. Dončić has 20 through two quarters, but LeBron James has 10 in a relative quiet half while Austin Reaves has just two. The Lakers have also played lackadaisical defense, allowing Minnesota to hit 11 first-half 3-pointers that were mostly wide-open. Throw in a 24-17 rebounding advantage and the Timberwolves are firmly in control here.
What's scariest for the Lakers right now is that Minnesota has built this lead without getting much out of its best player. Anthony Edwards has just eight points on 3-of-9 shooting as the Lakers have made a concerted effort to throw help-defense in his direction. His teammates have benefitted. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels combined for 31 points in the first half, and Minnesota is in control through two quarters.
Welcome to the playoffs, Luka
So, that Luka Dončić guy? Turns out he's pretty good. Through one quarter in Los Angeles, the Minnesota Timberwolves have 21 points, and Dončić is right on their tail with 16 of his own. The Lakers lead 28-21 after a quarter, but the trend of Dončić destroying Rudy Gobert in the playoffs has continued. Dončić knocked him out of the 2022 postseason when Gobert played for the Jazz, and then beat Gobert's Timberwolves last season when he was still with the Dallas Mavericks. Now Dončić is hunting the former Defensive Player of the Year yet again to great results.
Best bets for Saturday's Game 1
