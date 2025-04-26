Lakers vs. Timberwolves schedule, odds, times, NBA playoff updates, where to watch as Minnesota wins Game 3

🚨 Game 3 final: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104
It was the best game of the series so far, but in the end, the home team pulled away. The Timberwolves now lead the Lakers 2-1 in this first-round series, but they're at a bigger advantage than that. Game 3 is Sunday afternoon. With Luka Dončić ill and LeBron James ... well ... old, rest is very important to the Lakers right now and they won't get it. That makes the way they lost this one all the more painful.
James was sensational in defeat, scoring 38 points while playing some of his best defense of the season. Austin Reaves finally emerged as well, scoring 20 himself. But with Dončić struggling with that illness, the Lakers were just one scorer short. Minnesota, meanwhile, got a stellar night from its own superstar.
Anthony Edwards finished the game with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He did that while playing critical defense on Reaves and carrying the Timberwolves down the stretch. If there was any thought about last year's upset over Denver being a fluke, that should be gone. Edwards is one of the most dangerous postseason players in the NBA now. He beat Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokić last year. Now, he's two wins away from putting James and Dončić on his mantle as well.