Lakers vs. Timberwolves schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates: Minnesota puts L.A. on brink of elimination

🚨Game 4 FINAL: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113
Edwards scores 43 to put LeBron, Luka on brink of elimination
What. A. Game. The Los Angeles Lakers led the Minnesota Timberwolves by 12 early in the fourth quarter, but the home team stormed all the way back to win with a couple of huge plays at the end. Trailing by two, a Jaden McDaniels dunk tied the game at 113, but Austin Reaves fouled him and he gave the Timberwolves the lead on the other end. The Lakers turned the ball over on the inbounds, LeBron James fouled Anthony Edwards (it was determined upon a key review with 10 seconds left), Edwards put Minnesota up three, and Austin Reaves missed a game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.
The story of the game, without question, was JJ Redick's decision not to make substitutions in the second half. James, Reaves, Luka Dončić, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith played the entire third and fourth quarters, and while they dominated the third period, they ran out of gas at the end. James, Dončić and Hachimura combined for 88 points, but it didn't matter because the supporting cast just didn't give them enough.
Anthony Edwards won this game for Minnesota. His 43 points outshined James in the fourth quarter yet again. Now he's one win away from leading the Timberwolves back into the second round despite their controversial decision to trade Karl-Anthony Towns before the season. The James-Dončić pairing was expected to make a deep playoff run this season, but the best player in this series, without question, has been Edwards.