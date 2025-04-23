Lakers vs. Timberwolves schedule, scores, NBA playoff updates, odds, where to watch as L.A. ties series at 1-1

🚨 Final: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
The Lakers matched the Wolves' physicality and evened the series
We have a tied series, folks. After the Minnesota Timberwolves blew the Los Angeles Lakers off of the Crypto.com Arena floor on Saturday, the Lakers have tied this first-round matchup at 1-1. Game 3 is coming on Friday, when the venue will shift from Los Angeles to Minnesota, ironically the original home of the Lakers.
The major difference in this one came on the defensive end. The Lakers actually scored fewer points in Game 2 than they did in Game 1, when they put up 95, but they held the Timberwolves to 85 in what was their best defensive performance in quite some time. Most notably, they held Minnesota to 6 of 29 from deep after the Timberwolves shot 21 of 42 in Game 1. They tweaked their defense to include a bit more switching and a bit less help, and the result was a much more favorable shot diet defensively.
Offensively, the story of the night was the Lakers hunting for Rudy Gobert. By the eye test, it was quite effective. Luka Dončić, LeBron James and Austin Reaves all took turns going at Minnesota's former Defensive Player of the Year, and all three scored highlight buckets against him. But the scoreboard still showed only 94 points. Before the series, Gobert suggested he'd win out in this situation in the aggregate. If the Timberwolves could've scored in Game 2, they might have won. Instead, the Lakers have tied this series up.