Lakers vs. Timberwolves scores, results: Minnesota sends LeBron James, Luka Dončić home in first round
The Timberwolves won the first-round series in five games
The Minnesota Timberwolves have advanced to the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs after an impressive road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers are now eliminated from the postseason, and they'll face a series of offseason questions after failing to live up to the promise of a LeBron James-Luka Dončić pairing as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
The Wolves were powered by an unlikely hero in the clincher, as big man Rudy Gobert demolished the small-ball lineups the Lakers played for the entire game. After totaling just 14 total points in the first four games of the series, Gobert put up 27 points and 24 rebounds -- both career playoff highs -- to decimate the Lakers.
Every time the Lakers made a push, it seemed like Gobert got a massive offensive rebound and/or put-back to seize back momentum.
The Timberwolves were able to win the game despite atrocious 3-point shooting (7 for 47) and a subpar scoring game from superstar Anthony Edwards (15 points on 5-for-19 shooting). They now advance to play the winner of the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series, as they look to continue to march through the playoffs as the No. 6 seed.
Lakers vs. Wolves scores, results
Game 1: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
Game 2: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
Game 3: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104
Game 4: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113
Game 5: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96 (Minnesota wins series 4-1)
🚨Game 5 final: Timberwolves 103, Lakers 96
(Minnesota wins series, 4-1)
End of 3rd quarter: Timberwolves 81, Lakers 80
Even with a visibly limited Luka Dončić, the Lakers have stormed back in the third quarter to cut the 10-point halftime deficit down to one and seize momentum. They even took the lead at one point, much to the delight of the home crowd.
Dončić took over the offense for a stretch by scoring, getting to the free throw line and setting up teammates. On the other side, Rudy Gobert continues to dominate the middle, and is now up to 24 points and 16 rebounds on the night.
We are surely in store for a tremendous finish with the Lakers' playoff fate on the line.
Dončić back on the floor to start the second half
Luka Dončić is moving a bit gingerly after suffering an apparent back injury late in the second quarter, but the good news for the Lakers is that he's able to give it a go. We'll see how it affects his game as the Lakers attempt to mount a comeback and avoid elimination.
Halftime: Timberwolves 59, Lakers 49
The Lakers elected to start small in Game 5, inserting Dorian Finney-Smith into the starting lineup in place of Jaxson Hayes, and the Wolves have taken full advantage of the absence of a traditional center. Rudy Gobert absolutely dominated the first half with 15 points and eight rebounds on 7-for-10 shooting. Overall, the Wolves had 10 offensive rebounds and took 14 more shots than L.A. in the first 24 minutes.
The Wolves were a step faster from the jump, with the Lakers slow to rotate defensively. It seemed like all Minnesota needed to do was pass the ball three or four times and they wound up with a wide-open shot.
Many of the open shots were created by pressure from Anthony Edwards, who finished the first half with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.
On the other side, the Lakers' two superstars got off to a slow start, with LeBron James and Luka Dončić combining to go just 1 for 8 in the first quarter, but they both picked up the slack in the second quarter. James finished the first half with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Dončić put up 12 points, five rebounds and four assists on 2-for-7 shooting.
The real story, however, was Dončić heading to the locker room with an apparent back injury after being the recipient of a hard foul late in the second quarter.
For how poorly they started the game, the Lakers have to feel fortunate to only trail by 10 at halftime of a potential elimination game. We'll see what kind of adjustments they make in the second half to try to combat the Wolves' size, and whether it even matters if Dončić is limited or out for the rest of the game.
Luka Dončić heads to locker room
After a hard foul and an awkward landing, Lakers guard Luka Dončić is heading to the locker room with what appears to be a back injury. We'll see if he's able to continue, but this is obviously a huge loss for the Lakers if he's limited in an elimination game.
End of 1st quarter: Timberwolves 31, Lakers 22
Well, this is not the start that the Lakers were hoping for in an elimination game. LeBron James and Luka Dončić have combined for nine points on 1-for-8 shooting, as the Lakers have dug themselves into a nine-point deficit after the first quarter.
It's the exact opposite from the Minnesota side, as this is precisely the start they were looking for in a potential closeout game. They look a step faster than the Lakers, and have seemingly gotten all the 50-50 balls so far. They also had no problems solving the Lakers' small-ball zone defense.
But, of course, there is a long way to go and you can never feel comfortable when James and Dončić are on the other side. Especially with their season on the line.
Finney-Smith moves into starting lineup
The Lakers are changing things up as they attempt to avoid elimination in Game 5, starting the small-ball lineup they've gone to so often in the series.
Kleber available for Game 5
Lakers coach JJ Redick said that his starting lineup for tonight is "TBD" ... could he give Kleber a shot at center in his first game as a Laker? We shall see.
🚨Game 4 FINAL: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 113
Edwards scores 43 to put LeBron, Luka on brink of elimination
What. A. Game. The Los Angeles Lakers led the Minnesota Timberwolves by 12 early in the fourth quarter, but the home team stormed all the way back to win with a couple of huge plays at the end. Trailing by two, a Jaden McDaniels dunk tied the game at 113, but Austin Reaves fouled him and he gave the Timberwolves the lead on the other end. The Lakers turned the ball over on the inbounds, LeBron James fouled Anthony Edwards (it was determined upon a key review with 10 seconds left), Edwards put Minnesota up three, and Austin Reaves missed a game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.
The story of the game, without question, was JJ Redick's decision not to make substitutions in the second half. James, Reaves, Luka Dončić, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith played the entire third and fourth quarters, and while they dominated the third period, they ran out of gas at the end. James, Dončić and Hachimura combined for 88 points, but it didn't matter because the supporting cast just didn't give them enough.
Anthony Edwards won this game for Minnesota. His 43 points outshined James in the fourth quarter yet again. Now he's one win away from leading the Timberwolves back into the second round despite their controversial decision to trade Karl-Anthony Towns before the season. The James-Dončić pairing was expected to make a deep playoff run this season, but the best player in this series, without question, has been Edwards.
Gobert elbows LeBron in the head
Tensions have been mounting throughout this game, and they might have just boiled over. Rudy Gobert just elbowed LeBron James in the back of the head during a free throw boxout. James was furious afterward and needed to be held back. A review gave Gobert a flagrant-1 foul, and with a quarter still to go here, let's hope things don't get even more heated here in Minnesota.
Conley blocks LeBron!
The list of players that have blocked LeBron James is short. The list of point guards that have blocked LeBron James is even shorter. Yet Mike Conley just pulled it off with this incredible swat. Austin Reaves made a full-court hit-ahead pass to James under the basket, but Conley not only managed to prevent the easy points, but regain possession as a result. It looked like he turned an ankle afterward so he left the game, but this is still probably the most memorable defensive play of Conley's career.
Halftime: Timberwolves 61, Lakers 58
The Los Angeles Lakers have largely controlled Game 4 of their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they just couldn't pull away completely as the home team remained within striking distance, and then a 9-0 run at the end of the second quarter gave Minnesota the lead. If the Lakers win, they tie the series at two games apiece and reclaim home-court advantage. If Minnesota wins, the Timberwolves will take a 3-1 lead and need only a single victory in the final three games to claim the series.
Thus far, this game has belonged almost entirely to the superstars. LeBron James (22) and Luka Dončić (21) have 43 of the 58 points for the purple and gold. Dončić seems like he's back in good health after playing through a stomach bug in Game 3. James is getting to the line at will. He's taken 14 of his team's 16 free throws thus far.
Minnesota's best have been just as brilliant. Julius Randle (21) and Anthony Edwards (19) have 40 of Minnesota's 61 points, and Randle's triple at the end of the second quarter gave the Timberwolves their slim lead. With the stars shining so brightly, this game may come down to which role players step up to support the big guys in the final two quarters.
Anthony Edwards avoids injury
We just had a scary situation here in Minnesota. Anthony Edwards stripped the ball from Luka Dončić, and he and LeBron James both gave chase. James dove to try to grab the ball, and he accidentally made contact with Edwards' lower leg. Edwards crumpled to the ground seemingly in pain, but after a quick break, he shot his free throws and remained in the game. That could have been a serious injury, but thankfully, it looks like he was just fine to finish the half.
Luka 'feeling better' ahead of Game 4
Lakers superstar Luka Dončić is "feeling better" before Sunday's Game 4, according to coach JJ Redick. Dončić was dealing with a stomach bug during Friday night's Game 3, scoring just 17 points in a Lakers loss against the Timberwolves. The Wolves enter Sunday's Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead, making it essential for the Lakers.
The 17 points in Game 3 were the second fewest of Dončić's playoff career. LeBron James led the Lakers with 38 points, but he'll need more help on Sunday.
Will Luka be like himself? Our Sam Quinn says the quick turnaround from Friday night to Sunday afternoon means Dončić likely won't be fully back to his high-scoring self.
We're watching a torch-seizing in the NBA
🚨 Game 3 final: Timberwolves 116, Lakers 104
It was the best game of the series so far, but in the end, the home team pulled away. The Timberwolves now lead the Lakers 2-1 in this first-round series, but they're at a bigger advantage than that. Game 3 is Sunday afternoon. With Luka Dončić ill and LeBron James ... well ... old, rest is very important to the Lakers right now and they won't get it. That makes the way they lost this one all the more painful.
James was sensational in defeat, scoring 38 points while playing some of his best defense of the season. Austin Reaves finally emerged as well, scoring 20 himself. But with Dončić struggling with that illness, the Lakers were just one scorer short. Minnesota, meanwhile, got a stellar night from its own superstar.
Anthony Edwards finished the game with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. He did that while playing critical defense on Reaves and carrying the Timberwolves down the stretch. If there was any thought about last year's upset over Denver being a fluke, that should be gone. Edwards is one of the most dangerous postseason players in the NBA now. He beat Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokić last year. Now, he's two wins away from putting James and Dončić on his mantle as well.
It's a one-possession game after three
We've got ourselves a game here, folks. The Timberwolves lead, 86-84 after three quarters, but the Lakers will not go away. Despite a poor performance from Luka Dončić for most of the game due to illness, LeBron James and Austin Reaves have kept the Lakers afloat in this critical Game 3. Minnesota has had adventures in the clutch all season. The Lakers, with their three shot-creators, would seem to be at an advantage late in a tight game. Either way, we have a great fourth quarter waiting for us.
Anthony Edwards with the poster!
You can't expect to make mistakes and avoid punishment in the playoffs. The Lakers just learned that when Luka Dončić tried to pass a rebound to Austin Reaves that smacked him in the face. Anthony Edwards grabbed the loose ball and, well, is what happened next...
Luka Dončić doesn't start second half
Interesting note: Luka Dončić did not start the second half. He's reportedly not feeling well, and he scored only five points in a lackluster second half. He's back on the bench, so we'll keep you updated on his condition.
UPDATE: He's back in the game, so he must've been getting treatment of some sort. However, he clearly does not look like himself. He's getting picked on relentlessly on defense and not making up for it with offense.
Halftime: Lakers 58, Timberwolves 54
It's the LeBron James show in Minnesota
The first two games of this series devolved into far too much switch-hunting for the Los Angeles Lakers. Luka Dončić found Rudy Gobert in pick-and-roll and attacked. Their Game 3 offense has been far more balanced, but one player stands out: LeBron James has 22 points through the first two quarters as he's led the Lakers to a 58-54 lead. James is doing it in just about every way, from a crazy, side-step 3-pointer to vicious attacks of the basket. Right now, the Timberwolves have no answer for the 40-year-old legend.
Just as important: The smaller Lakers are winning on the boards, holding a 22-16 advantage in the rebounding department. That is a death sentence for the Timberwolves in this series. The Lakers don't really use a center, outside of a few Jaxson Hayes minutes here and there. That gives them more ball-handling and defensive speed, and the Timberwolves need to be able to out-rebound the Lakers if they are going to compensate for that. Right now, they're not doing it.
It's been another bad shooting night for the Timberwolves. Minnesota made 21-of-42 3-pointers in Game 1 but have gone cold ever since. They're 4-of-17 from deep here in Game 3 despite home-court advantage theoretically helping their sharpshooters. Where the Timberwolves are making it up is in the paint. They have a 32-16 edge there thanks to Jaden McDaniels and those big men.
Finch on physicality in NBA playoffs
Best bets for Friday's Game 3
🚨 Game 2 final: Lakers 94, Timberwolves 85
The Lakers matched the Wolves' physicality and evened the series
We have a tied series, folks. After the Minnesota Timberwolves blew the Los Angeles Lakers off of the Crypto.com Arena floor on Saturday, the Lakers have tied this first-round matchup at 1-1. Game 3 is coming on Friday, when the venue will shift from Los Angeles to Minnesota, ironically the original home of the Lakers.
The major difference in this one came on the defensive end. The Lakers actually scored fewer points in Game 2 than they did in Game 1, when they put up 95, but they held the Timberwolves to 85 in what was their best defensive performance in quite some time. Most notably, they held Minnesota to 5 of 25 from deep after the Timberwolves shot 21 of 42 in Game 1. They tweaked their defense to include a bit more switching and a bit less help, and the result was a much more favorable shot diet defensively.
Offensively, the story of the night was the Lakers hunting for Rudy Gobert. By the eye test, it was quite effective. Luka Dončić, LeBron James and Austin Reaves all took turns going at Minnesota's former Defensive Player of the Year, and all three scored highlight buckets against him. But the scoreboard still showed only 94 points. Before the series, Gobert suggested he'd win out in this situation in the aggregate. If the Timberwolves could've scored in Game 2, they might have won. Instead, the Lakers have tied this series up.
Anthony Edwards with the dunk of the playoffs so far
Here's a lesson you'd think teams would have learned by now: don't help off of Anthony Edwards. On this play, Luka Dončić joined Rui Hachimura to double Julius Randle, but all that did was give Edwards a runway. He used it to throw down the most vicious dunk of the playoffs so far, a legendary slam over Jaxson Hayes. If Minnesota can pull off a second-half comeback tonight, this dunk will likely be the catalyst for it.
Halftime: Lakers 58, Timberwolves 43
The Lakers built a lead as high as 22 in the first half of this one, and even if Minnesota has cut into it slightly, the Lakers are still firmly in control with a 58-43 lead after two quarters. The Lakers needed a big response after they were blown out in Game 1 and boy have they delivered.
Unsurprisingly, it's the stars leading the way in Hollywood. Luka Dončić has 22 points at halftime, while LeBron James has 13 of his own. Both have made a point of attacking Rudy Gobert on the perimeter, challenging the four-time Defensive Player of the Year in the area of the court where he's most vulnerable. Gobert said before the series that he would hold his own over a large sample, but that hasn't been the case thus far.
After making 21 3-pointers in Game 1, the Timberwolves have been held to just two on 10 attempts here in the first half of Game 2. The Lakers have switched defensively and sent less help at Anthony Edwards to ensure that Minnesota hasn't had the same easy access to open looks. The result has been a stellar defensive half, and the Lakers are well on their way to tying this series.
Luka wins the first quarter
Let's take a look at the first quarter scoreboard:
Lakers not named Luka Dončić: 18
Luka Doncic: 16
Timberwolves: 15
Not a great look for Minnesota to get outscored by both a single player and all of his teammates separately, but the Lakers look locked in after one with a 34-15 lead. The dominant defense that carried them in January and February is back, and Minnesota is struggling for answers. Of course, the Lakers led by seven after a quarter on Saturday, so they'll have to be vigilant the rest of the way if they don't want to blow this lead.
Rui Hachimura headed the the locker room
Oh boy, this isn't great for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura is headed to the locker room immediately after taking a shot in the face. The Lakers don't have a typical center outside of Jaxson Hayes, so Hachimura often has to function as one. They've been using him as the ball-screener in pick-and-roll a lot tonight and it's largely gone well. The Lakers lead 18-8 as of this writing, but being without Hachimura for any length of time is dangerous.
UPDATE: Hachimura is back in the game in a mask. With the Lakers up 20, though, they survived his early absence.
FINAL: Timberwolves 117, Lakers 95
The first few minutes belonged to the Los Angeles Lakers. The rest of the game was all Minnesota Timberwolves. After a 16-point Luka Dončić first quarter game the Lakers a 28-21 lead after one, the Timberwolves waxed them 96-67 the rest of the way to earn a critical road win in Los Angeles and take a 1-0 lead in this first-round series.
The story of the game was Minnesota's shooting. The Timberwolves drilled 21 3-pointers, half of their 42 attempts, and a handful of those misses came in garbage time. From the beginning of the second quarter on, they just didn't miss. They got 22 points from Anthony Edwards, but more importantly, he dished out nine assists. It was Jaden McDaniels (25 points) and Naz Reid (23) who carried the scoring burden for the Timberwolves.
The Lakers just didn't get that kind of support from their role players. Dončić scored 37 points, but had only one assist in 40 minutes. LeBron James and Austin Reaves combined for 35 points, a total that is simply too low given how reliant this team is on offense to win games. The rest of the roster outside of those three players scored just 23 total points, many of which came in garbage time. It was an all-out team loss for the Lakers, and now they'll have to win a road game in Minnesota at some point to take this series.
