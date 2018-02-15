Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

How to watch Lakers vs. Timberwolves

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: TNT

Pick: Timberwolves -10

Analysis

With the Lakers coming off of a brutal night in New Orleans in which Isaiah Thomas was ejected in the first quarter and the Pelicans still scored 139 points, Los Angeles' job won't be getting any easier as it travels to Minnesota to play the Timberwolves. The 35-25 Wolves are fourth in the West, but they have been reeling a bit recently. They're 4-6 in their last 10, coming off of a rare home loss to the Rockets on Tuesday.

With that being said, the Timberwolves are 2-0 against the Lakers this season, and Thursday will mark the penultimate time that these two teams will face off. Jimmy Butler is averaging 25.5 against the Lakers so far this season, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins have alternated playing the role against Los Angeles.

After a huge game in a losing effort from Thomas in his first game as a Laker, he got into a kerfuffle with the Pelicans' Rajon Rondo and got ejected in the first. Thomas will try to bounce back from that disappointment, but at least he'll be relatively fresh in the second game of a road back-to-back.

The Timberwolves should win this game, mind you. They're better-rested and, frankly, just better. Every game is important for Minnesota from here on out for seeding purposes, and the team is 23-7 at home. It would be a little surprising if the Lakers can keep this game close, but Thomas may be able to find some fuel for the offense again.