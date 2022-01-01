Through 1 Quarter

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They are way out in front after one quarter with a 43-28 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Lakers have been led by small forward LeBron James, who so far has 15 points and two assists along with seven boards. A double-double would be LBJ's third in a row.

Shooting guard Ben McLemore has done his best for Portland, currently boasting 16 points (57% of their total).

This is the most points Los Angeles has had yet this year going into the second quarter.

Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 13-21; Los Angeles 17-19

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the Portland Trail Blazers will round out the year against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Lakers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 104-99 to the Memphis Grizzlies. The losing side was boosted by small forward LeBron James, who shot 8-for-14 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 37 points and 13 rebounds in addition to seven dimes. LBJ's night made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 31 points.

Meanwhile, Rip City's 2021 ended with a 120-105 loss against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. At 6-14 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, the Trail Blazers aren't so hot on the road, where they are 3-11.

The losses put the Lakers at 17-19 and Portland at 13-21. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Los Angeles is fourth worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 112.4 on average. Portland has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 17 out of their last 26 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Abdomen)

Avery Bradley: Game-Time Decision (Head)

Rajon Rondo: Out (Covid-19)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Anthony Davis: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Portland