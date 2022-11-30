Who's Playing
Portland @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Portland 11-10; Los Angeles 7-12
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Crypto.com Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 118-112 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Rip City was up 95-82 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who shot 9-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost 116-115 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday on a last-minute jumper from Indiana's point guard Andrew Nembhard as the clock expired. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds along with six assists. AD has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-3-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
The losses put Rip City at 11-10 and the Lakers at 7-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rip City enters the matchup with only 19.5 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Los Angeles is even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Los Angeles a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: NBATV
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Los Angeles.
- Oct 23, 2022 - Portland 106 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Feb 09, 2022 - Portland 107 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Feb 02, 2022 - Los Angeles 99 vs. Portland 94
- Dec 31, 2021 - Los Angeles 139 vs. Portland 106
- Nov 06, 2021 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 90
- May 07, 2021 - Portland 106 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Feb 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 102 vs. Portland 93
- Dec 28, 2020 - Portland 0 vs. Los Angeles 0
- Aug 29, 2020 - Los Angeles 131 vs. Portland 122
- Aug 24, 2020 - Los Angeles 135 vs. Portland 115
- Aug 22, 2020 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Portland 108
- Aug 20, 2020 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Portland 88
- Aug 18, 2020 - Portland 100 vs. Los Angeles 93
- Jan 31, 2020 - Portland 127 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Dec 28, 2019 - Los Angeles 0 vs. Portland 0
- Dec 06, 2019 - Los Angeles 136 vs. Portland 113
- Apr 09, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Nov 14, 2018 - Los Angeles 126 vs. Portland 117
- Nov 03, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Portland 110
- Oct 18, 2018 - Portland 128 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Mar 05, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 23, 2017 - Portland 95 vs. Los Angeles 92
- Nov 02, 2017 - Portland 113 vs. Los Angeles 110
- Mar 26, 2017 - Portland 97 vs. Los Angeles 81
- Jan 25, 2017 - Portland 105 vs. Los Angeles 98
- Jan 10, 2017 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Jan 05, 2017 - Portland 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Jan 23, 2016 - Portland 121 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Portland 108 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Nov 22, 2015 - Portland 107 vs. Los Angeles 93