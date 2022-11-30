Who's Playing

Portland @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Portland 11-10; Los Angeles 7-12

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Crypto.com Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Portland was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 118-112 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Rip City was up 95-82 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. A silver lining for them was the play of shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who shot 9-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 37 points.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles lost 116-115 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday on a last-minute jumper from Indiana's point guard Andrew Nembhard as the clock expired. Los Angeles' loss came about despite a quality game from center Anthony Davis, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds along with six assists. AD has also now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

The Trail Blazers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 9-3-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Rip City at 11-10 and the Lakers at 7-12. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Rip City enters the matchup with only 19.5 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. But Los Angeles is even better: they rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. We'll see if that edge gives Los Angeles a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Lakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trail Blazers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Portland have won 18 out of their last 30 games against Los Angeles.