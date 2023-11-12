An exciting Western Conference matchup is on Sunday's NBA schedule as the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to tip at 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 4-5 overall and 3-0 at home, while Portland is 3-5 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Lakers went 43-39 last season but made it all the way to the Western Conference finals before losing to the Nuggets. Meanwhile, the Blazers were 33-49 and missed the postseason entirely.

However, the two franchises did split their four head-to-head meetings both straight up and against the spread. This time around, Los Angeles is favored by 10 points in the latest Lakers vs. Trail Blazers odds, and the over/under is 219.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Trail Blazers:

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Lakers -10

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 219.5 points

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Lakers: -511, Trail Blazers: +373

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers fell just short of the Kings by a score of 121-118 in overtime on Wednesday. The Trail Blazers have struggled against the Kings recently, as their game on Wednesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Trail Blazers' loss came about despite a quality game from Jerami Grant, who recorded 38 points along with nine rebounds, five assists and three blcoked shots. Grant continues to roll, besting his previous point total in every game this season.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, the Lakers' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Friday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Phoenix 122-119. The win was just what the Lakers needed coming off of a 128-94 defeat in their prior game.

Among those leading the charge was LeBron James, who dropped a double-double with 32 points and 11 rebounds. However, James is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with a calf injury and Anthony Davis is also questionable with an abductor injury.

How to make Lakers vs. Trail Blazers picks

