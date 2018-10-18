Lakers vs. Trail Blazers odds: Picks, predictions for LeBron James' LA debut from model on 24-14 roll

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tip off their 2018-19 NBA season Thursday night with a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers. It's a new chapter in an already legendary career, as James looks to revitalize the proud franchise. However, the Trail Blazers aren't expected to make things easy.

With the best player in the world surrounded by a young supporting cast on the road against a solid playoff team, making your Lakers vs. Trail Blazers picks and predictions will be a challenge.

LeBron is expected to near a triple-double on Thursday night in typical fashion. However, it remains to be seen where the support comes from. There's a lot to like about the potential of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball. Yet many are expecting the learning curve to be fairly steep for this young group now under the added pressure of the expectations that come with LeBron.

Meanwhile, the drama surrounding this opener isn't exclusive to the Lakers side.

The Trail Blazers should be intensely emotional after the death this week of owner (and Microsoft co-founder) Paul Allen. With Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum projected to combine for 47 points and the Trail Blazers expected to knock down more than 11 three-point field goals, can the Lakers keep up on the perimeter to cover the spread?

