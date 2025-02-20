We've got another exciting Western Conference contest on Thursday's NBA schedule coming out of the NBA All-Star Break as the Portland Trail Blazers will host the Los Angeles Lakers. Portland is 23-32 overall and 15-13 at home, while Los Angeles is 32-21 overall and 13-14 on the road. The Lakers won each of their first two matchups this season, both played in Los Angeles, and the Lakers most recently defeated the Trail Blazers, 114-106, on Jan. 2.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Ore. The Lakers are 3-point favorites in the latest Blazers vs. Lakers odds, according to the SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 226.5 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 147-104 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $4,000. It's also an outstanding 18-9 (67%) on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. Portland. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Blazers vs. Lakers:

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers spread: Lakers -3

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers over/under: 226.5 points

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers money line: Lakers -162, Blazers: +136

LAL: The Lakers are 6-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last eight games

POR: The Trail Blazers have covered the spread in eight straight home games

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers won six of seven games and 10 of 12 contests entering the NBA All-Star Game but stumbled on Wednesday night in 100-97 loss to the Hornets. Despite that loss, Los Angeles has been playing some of the best basketball in the league. LeBron James had 26 points and 11 assists on Wednesday. Luka Doncic struggled with his shot, going 5 of 18 from the field and finished with 14 points, but that's a trend unlikely to continue from the elite scorer and playmaker for long.

The Lakers are 5-0 against Portland over the last two seasons, winning by an average margin of 11.8 ppg with all five victories coming by at least six points. The Lakers covered the spread in each of their first two victories over Portland this year. The Trail Blazers remain without center Deandre Ayton (calf), which will help Los Angeles create and finish at the basket. See which team to pick here.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover



Unlike the Lakers, who will battle some fatigue from playing the second half of a back-to-back, Portland takes the court for the first time in more than a week. Portland entered the All-Star Break on a three-game losing streak, but the Trail Blazers won six straight before the skid. The three-game losing streak all came on the road and Portland has been two entirely different teams when playing home and away. Portland returns home on Thursday, where it has won six straight, and boasts a winning home record (15-13) despite being nine games below .500 at 23-32 overall this year.

Anfernee Simons leads Portland at 18.6 ppg this season. Simons has scored more than 20 points in four of his last five games, including 26 points and six assists against the Nuggets before the All-Star Break. Portland is 17-8 ATS as a home underdog this season and 9-5 ATS with the rest advantage, which favors the Trail Blazers for Thursday. See which team to pick here.

How to make Lakers vs. Trail Blazers picks

The model has simulated Blazers vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lakers vs. Blazers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Trail Blazers vs. Lakers spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.