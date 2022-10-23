A Western Conference showdown features the Portland Trail Blazers (2-0) and the Los Angeles Lakers (0-2) colliding on Sunday afternoon. The Trail Blazers knocked off the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in an overtime bout on Friday night. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is on a two-game losing skid to open the sesaon. On Thursday, the Clippers outmatched the Lakers 103-97.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Lakers as a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Lakers odds. The over/under for total points is set at 225.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -3.5

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Over-Under: 225.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers money line: Los Angeles -160, Portland +135

POR: The Trail Blazers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight-up win

LAL: ThenOver is 6-2 in Lakers' last 8 Sunday games

Why the Lakers can cover



Forward Anthony Davis has been an outstanding two-way threat on both sides of the floor. Davis flashed his capability to be a terrific rim protector with his long arms and good instincts. The eight-time All-Star can dominate on the floor, thanks to his effortless shooting stroke and game plan. Through two games this season, Davis is averaging 26 points, seven rebounds, and three steals per game.

Forward LeBron James can do it all for Los Angeles. James is an elite passer with superb court vision and pass accuracy. The 18-time All-Star is a freight train driving down the lane as he can finish through contact on a regular basis. He also owns a calm jumper from 3-point land. James is averaging 25.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, and seven assists per game.

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Guard Damian Lillard provides Portland with an exciting offensive playmaker. Lillard can easily break down his defender with his quickness and instincts. The six-time All-Star selection has the clutch ability and does a good job in setting up his teammates. Lillard is logging a team-high 30.5 points with 5.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. In his last outing, he dropped 41 points, seven rebounds, and three assists.

Forward Jerami Grant is an explosive slasher who has developed a consistent jumper. Grant has elite length with solid leaping ability. The Syracuse product attacks the lane with force and has the strength to finish through contact. Grant is putting up 15.5 points and six rebounds per game.

