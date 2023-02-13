Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers (27-29) are set to host the Los Angeles Lakers (26-31) on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland. The Trail Blazers are 15-13 at home, while Los Angeles is 13-17 on the road. The Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 109-103 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. The Blazers will be looking to rebound from a 138-129 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. LeBron James (ankle) and Mo Bamba are out, and Anthony Davis (foot) is probable for the Lakers. Jerami Grant (concussion), Justise Winslow (ankle), and Jusuf Nurkic (calf) are out for Portland.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers spread: Trail Blazers -1.5

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers over/under: 238 points

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers money line: Portland -125, Los Angeles 105

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Golden State Warriors typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Lakers proved too difficult a challenge. Los Angeles secured a 109-103 win over Golden State. Point guard Dennis Schroder was the offensive standout of the matchup for Los Angeles, picking up 26 points.

The Lakers will be without LeBron James and Mo Bamba on Monday. Anthony Davis is nursing an injury, but is probable. Davis is averaging 26.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Newly acquired point guard D'Angelo Russell scored 15 points to go with 6 assists and 5 rebounds in his debut with the Lakers on Saturday.

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers came up short against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday, falling 138-129. Point guard Damian Lillard put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and nine assists.

Allowing an average of 118.3 points per game, the Lakers haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could bode well for the Blazers. Lillard continues to play at an extremely high level, averaging 31.0 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons is having a breakout year for Portland, with per game averages of 21.6 points, 4.2 assists, and 2.7 assists.

