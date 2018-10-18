Lakers vs. Trail Blazers score: Live updates of LeBron James' debut, full game coverage, NBA highlights
LeBron will make his long-anticipated debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night
We've been waiting since July, but it's finally time to see LeBron James play his first regular-season game with the Los Angeles Lakers. After the free agency move that sent shock waves through the NBA, LeBron and the Lakers will open up their season in Portland against the Trail Blazers on Thursday night.
For the first time in his career, James will be the elder statesman on a roster full of young and upcoming talent, namely Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart. The Lakers front office also brought in veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley to add depth to the squad. The Lakers won more than 30 games for the first time in four seasons last year, and this season their goal is much loftier. Not only do they hope to make the playoffs, but LeBron also said on Thursday that his goal is to win the NBA title.
As for the Blazers, a strong 2017-18 campaign that ended with a No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs was spoiled by a devastating sweep at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. Portland pretty much brought back the entire roster, and will hope that another year of backcourt brilliance from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will help lead them back to the playoffs -- this time with better results.
We'll be here all night providing live updates for LeBron's debut, so be sure to stay with us. But first, here's how to watch the game.
How to watch Lakers at Trail Blazers
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 18
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
Live updates
If you are having trouble viewing the live blog below, please click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 18: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
How every lottery pick played in debut
Some rookies burst onto the scene, while others have a ways to go
-
Did Boban dunk without jumping?
The human highlight film produced yet another memorable moment on Wednesday
-
Nurkic: West is like 'Game of Thrones'
The veteran center talked to CBS Sports about his lofty goals, what he'll remember about the...
-
Takeaways from Butler's first game
Amid a standing trade request, Butler took the court for the Wolves in their season opener...
-
How to watch: Bulls vs. Sixers
The Bulls will open their season with a visit to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers