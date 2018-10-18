Lakers vs. Trail Blazers score: Live updates of LeBron James' debut, full game coverage, NBA highlights

We've been waiting since July, but it's finally time to see LeBron James play his first regular-season game with the Los Angeles Lakers. After the free agency move that sent shock waves through the NBA, LeBron and the Lakers will open up their season in Portland against the Trail Blazers on Thursday night.

For the first time in his career, James will be the elder statesman on a roster full of young and upcoming talent, namely Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart. The Lakers front office also brought in veterans Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, JaVale McGee and Michael Beasley to add depth to the squad. The Lakers won more than 30 games for the first time in four seasons last year, and this season their goal is much loftier. Not only do they hope to make the playoffs, but LeBron also said on Thursday that his goal is to win the NBA title.

As for the Blazers, a strong 2017-18 campaign that ended with a No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs was spoiled by a devastating sweep at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. Portland pretty much brought back the entire roster, and will hope that another year of backcourt brilliance from Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum will help lead them back to the playoffs -- this time with better results.

We'll be here all night providing live updates for LeBron's debut, so be sure to stay with us. But first, here's how to watch the game.

How to watch Lakers at Trail Blazers

Date: Thursday, Oct. 18

Thursday, Oct. 18 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

Live updates

