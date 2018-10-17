Lakers vs. Trail Blazers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis

The day everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived. Late on Thursday, LeBron James will make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers, as he leads his new squad up the West Coast to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

This may just be the first game for each team, but it will still be important, as both figure to be battling for playoff positioning all season long.

How to watch Lakers at Trail Blazers

Date: Thursday, Oct. 18

Thursday, Oct. 18 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Location: Moda Center -- Portland

Moda Center -- Portland TV: TNT

GameTracker Odds: Trail Blazers -3

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Lakers: There's no secret here, the main storyline with the Lakers is LeBron James. That will be the case pretty much all season long, but especially on opening night. Not only will it just be fascinating to see him in a Lakers jersey for the first time in the regular season, but there are plenty of basketball questions to be answered now that it's time for real games. Will the Lakers actually try to play fast with James? How will he fit with the youngsters in extended minutes? Will he actually play off the ball? We'll see.

Trail Blazers: The Blazers are coming off a disappointing end to last season. Despite finishing in third place in the West, they were swept out of the playoffs in the first round by the Pelicans. Now, there are some pundits who believe they'll miss the playoffs entirely this season. Opening this campaign by hosting James and the new-look Lakers will be a good chance for the Blazers to make a statement.

Game prediction, pick

This is a tricky one, as we don't really have a sense for what the Lakers will look like in real games. They got torched defensively in the preseason, but LeBron James barely played. We do, however, know what we're going to get from the Trail Blazers. And considering they're at home, where they went 28-13 last season, we're going to ride with Damian Lillard and Co. Trail Blazers -3