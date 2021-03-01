Who's Playing

Golden State @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Golden State 19-15; Los Angeles 23-11

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors will face off in a Pacific Division clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Staples Center. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Lakers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Los Angeles beat the Portland Trail Blazers 102-93 this past Friday. Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James did his thing and dropped a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds in addition to seven dimes.

Meanwhile, Golden State was able to grind out a solid victory over the Charlotte Hornets this past Friday, winning 130-121. Golden State can attribute much of their success to point guard Stephen Curry, who had 29 points and nine assists, and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 27 points along with six boards.

Los Angeles is now 23-11 while the Warriors sit at 19-15. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the matchup with only 106.1 points allowed per game on average, good for second best in the league. As for Golden State, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them second in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Lakers slightly, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 20 games against Los Angeles.

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Anthony Davis: Out (Calf)

Injury Report for Golden State