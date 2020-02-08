Lakers vs. Warriors odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 8 predictions from computer model on 34-18 run

The Los Angeles Lakers (38-12) and the Golden State Warriors (12-40) will square off on Saturday evening. Draymond Green (back) is questionable for the Warriors, a team that overturned its roster at the 2020 NBA trade deadline, swapping D'Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins, among other moves. Coach Steve Kerr told reporters there's a chance Wiggins could be in uniform on Saturday. The Lakers, who were quiet at the deadline, are closer to full strength, though Anthony Davis (finger) is on the injury report as probable.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Sportsbooks list the Lakers as 14.5-point road favorites, holding steady from the opener, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 219.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds. Before making any Warriors vs. Lakers picks or NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Lakers vs. Warriors spread: Lakers -14.5

Lakers vs. Warriors over-under: 219.5 points

Lakers vs. Warriors money line: Lakers -1623, Warriors +927

LAL: The Lakers are 3-5 against the spread in the last eight games

GSW: The Warriors are 3-2 against the spread in the last five games

Why the Lakers can cover

The model has also considered that the Lakers are stellar on both ends of the floor. Golden State enters with the league's worst offense, with Los Angeles ranking near the top of the league in shooting efficiency allowed and overall defense. While defensive rebounding is a relative weakness for the Lakers, the Warriors rank near the bottom of the NBA in offensive rebounding, taking some of the pressure off. Led by LeBron James, the Lakers are also a top-tier squad in offensive efficiency, with plenty of their firepower arriving on the strength of tremendous offensive rebounding numbers.

Why the Warriors can cover

Even so, Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover the double-digit Lakers vs. Warriors spread. The model also realizes that the Warriors are in a tough spot and in the midst of roster transition. However, there are some positive traits to focus on, with the Warriors forcing turnovers at a top-five rate defensively. Golden State also operates quite well when it comes to keeping opponents off the free-throw line.

The Warriors, as a team, also generate free throws at a high level offensively, and that edge at the charity stripe could be critical. Golden State is also an above-average team in taking care of the ball on offense, presumably keeping the Lakers out of transition and away from a tangible strength of the visitors.

