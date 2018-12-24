Lakers vs. Warriors odds, line: Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from Vegas legend on 11-4 run

The Warriors got the best of LeBron James in three of the past four NBA Finals, and they meet again in the marquee matchup of Christmas Day. It's an 8 p.m. ET tipoff from Oracle Arena. Golden State (23-11) has won eight of 10 and is on the verge of taking over the Western Conference's top spot, while the Lakers (19-14) have dropped three of four and sit fourth in the West. Sportsbooks list Golden State as a 9-point favorite, with the over-under for total points scored set at 234.5 in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds. Before you make any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, see what Vegas legend Micah Roberts has to say.

Roberts knows Golden State tuned up for this matchup with a thrilling 129-127 win over the Clippers in which Stephen Curry poured in 42 points and Kevin Durant added 35 points and 12 rebounds. The Warriors lead the NBA in offensive rating, assists (19.7 per game) and effective field goal percentage (55.2) and are as healthy as they've been all season.

Golden State is 5-1 against the spread in its last six after scoring more than 125 points in its previous game. Moreover, the home team is 8-2 ATS in the last 10 Warriors-Lakers meetings.

But just because Golden State is starting to recapture its championship form doesn't mean the Warriors cover a massive number against the much-improved Lakers.

Thanks to James' all-around brilliance (27.6 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.3 spg), the Lakers don't resemble last year's 35-47 disaster. L.A. is attacking the rim, ranking second with 55.6 points in the paint per game, and guarding with enthusiasm (11th in defensive efficiency).

Forward Kyle Kuzma has emerged as a perfect complement to James, averaging 18.1 points while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. The Lakers are 5-1 ATS in their past six games against winning teams.

