Lakers vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 27 predictions from model on 47-30 roll

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors (12-46) will host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers (44-12) on Thursday. L.A. will be without LeBron James (groin), but is otherwise healthy. Stephen Curry (hand) is nearing a return for the Warriors, but he will not be available on Thursday. Draymond Green (pelvis) is probable for Golden State.

Tip-off for this one is set for 10:30 p.m ET from the Chase Center. Sportsbooks list Los Angeles as a 10-point road favorites, while the over-under for total points is 221 in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds. Before making any Warriors vs. Lakers picks or NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

Lakers vs. Warriors spread: Lakers -10

Lakers vs. Warriors over-under: 221 points

Lakers vs. Warriors money line: Los Angeles -583, Golden State +431

LAL: The Lakers are 8-1 overall and 6-3 ATS in the month of February.

GSW: The Warriors have just a 43 percent ATS cover rate when playing at home.

Why the Lakers can cover

The model is well aware that even without James, L.A. should have no problem shutting down this stagnant Golden State offense. The Warriors just haven't been able to find any offensive rhythm since trading away D'Angelo Russell, Alec Burks, and Glenn Robinson III. They have finished with 106 or fewer points in each of their past five games, despite matchups against subpar defenses of the Pelicans, Kings, and Suns. Now they face a Lakers defense ranked third in defensive efficiency.

And while the Lakers won't have James, they still have Davis, who is absolutely rolling coming out of the All-Star Break. In three games since the break, AD has averaged 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 blocks. The Warriors have no answer for him defensively.

Why the Warriors can cover

Even so Los Angeles isn't a lock to cover this double-digit spread on Thursday. Earlier this month, the Warriors easily covered a 14-point spread when facing the Lakers -- a game in which both James and Davis played.

And while L.A.'s defense is intimidating, it can't be understated what an impact James has had on it. Per cleaningtheglass.com, the Lakers have allowed 10.2 fewer points per-100 possessions with LeBron on the court -- a 98th percentile outcome. Overall, the Lakers have been 13.4 points better per-100 possessions with James on the court, so his absence will certainly be felt on Thursday.

