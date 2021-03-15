The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors are set to square off in a Pacific Division matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Chase Center. Golden State is 20-19 overall and 13-6 at home, while the Lakers are 25-13 overall and 13-5 on the road. The Lakers have won four of the past five games between the teams.

Los Angeles is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224. Before entering any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model is also up over $8,800 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. Dating back to last season, it enters Week 12 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 87-52 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Lakers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Lakers vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Warriors +2.5

Warriors vs. Lakers over-under: 224 points

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors didn't have too much trouble with the Utah Jazz at home on Sunday in a 131-119 win. Stephen Curry shot 6-for-9 from downtown and finished with 32 points, nine assists and five boards. Draymond Green had his 26th career triple-double on 11 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Andrew Wiggins had 28 points.

Golden State snapped a four-game losing streak with the win. The Warriors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.4, which is third-best in the league. Golden State has lost its last two home games vs. the Lakers.

What you need to know about the Lakers

Meanwhile, Los Angeles beat the Indiana Pacers this past Friday, 105-100. Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell were key performers in the victory, as as the former dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds and the latter had 17 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks. LeBron James had an 18-point, 10-assist double-double.

The Lakers have won three of their past five games. Los Angeles ranks second in the league in points allowed per game, with only 106.2 on average. Alex Caruso (concussion) and Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols) will not play on Monday.

How to make Warriors vs. Lakers picks

The model has simulated Warriors vs. Lakers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Warriors vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Warriors vs. Lakers spread to jump on Monday, all from the model that is on an incredible 87-52 roll.