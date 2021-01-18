The 2021 NBA on Martin Luther King Jr. Day schedule concludes with one of the best matchups of the day as Stephen Curry the Golden State Warriors visit LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers late on Monday. The Warriors are 6-6 this season, including a 2-3 mark away from home. The Lakers are 11-3 overall and entering this game on a five-game winning streak.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. William Hill Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as an 8.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225 in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds.

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -8.5

Warriors vs. Lakers over-under: 225 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -440, Warriors +360

GSW: The Warriors are 5-5 against the spread in the last 10 games

LAL: The Lakers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why the Warriors can cover



The Warriors are dangerous offensively, particularly with Curry on the floor. The former MVP is averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game, and he is a constant threat as arguably the best perimeter shooter in NBA history. Golden State also shares the ball at a high level, ranking in the top five of the league with a 64.3 percent assist rate, and the Warriors are a top six team in free throw creation rate.

The Warriors also do well in the turnover battle, turning the ball over on only 14.3 percent of possessions and ranking in the top 10 of the league in forcing a turnover on 15.4 percent of defensive trips. Golden State is also well above-average in shooting efficiency allowed, yielding a 52.4 percent effective field goal mark, and the Warriors are allowing only 43.5 points per game in the paint, a top-eight figure in the NBA this season.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles has been excellent on both ends this season. The Lakers lead the NBA in net rating, outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per 100 possessions, and that includes top-five marks in offensive and defensive efficiency. Los Angeles scores almost 1.15 points per possession, with top-10 marks in effective field goal percentage (56.0 percent) and offensive rebound rate (28.0 percent).

Defensively, Frank Vogel's team is stifling opponents, leading the NBA in defensive rating (104.0 points allowed per 100 possessions) and free throw rate allowed. Los Angeles also lands in the top three in effective field goal percentage allowed (50.4 percent) and defensive rebound rate (76.1 percent), all while blocking 6.6 shots per game. The Lakers combine high-level star power and quality depth, with the obvious pedigree of winning the 2020 NBA championship.

