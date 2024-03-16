We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on schedule as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is 36-31 overall and 24-11 at home, while Golden State is 34-31 overall and 17-14 on the road. Stephen Curry (ankle) and Draymond Green (back) are questionable for Golden State. LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Los Angeles, while Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Christian Wood (knee) are all out for the Lakers.

Los Angeles is favored by 2 points in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 236 points. Before entering any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 21 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 70-46 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Lakers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for the game:

Lakers vs. Warriors spread: Lakers -2

Lakers vs. Warriors over/under: 233.5 points

Lakers vs. Warriors money line: Lakers -135, Warriors +113

Lakers vs. Warriors picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers are coming off a 120-107 loss to the Kings on Wednesday, marking the fifth straight time Los Angeles has lost to Sacramento. Austin Reaves was solid in the defeat, however, hitting 7 of 12 from 3-point range and recording 28 points.

Los Angeles enters the day occupying the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference standings, one game ahead of the Warriors as these teams hold the final two play-in spots. With Anthony Davis (Achilles) listed as probable and James likely playing since the Lakers have had a couple days off, Los Angeles should have its two biggest stars in this important matchup for playoff positioning. See which team to back at SportsLine.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Warriors have lost three of their last four, with only a win over the last-placed Spurs to their credit during that span. They've also failed to cover in three of their last four. Golden State, however, is expected to get a big boost as Curry will likely return to the floor for the first time since March 7 if all goes well leading up to the game.

The Warriors have been a solid team to back on the road. They are 21-10 ATS this season on the road and 10-7 ATS as road underdogs, so they're well positioned to win or keep it within the small number in this Saturday evening showdown. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Lakers vs. Warriors picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Warriors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Warriors vs. Lakers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that's 70-46 on top-rated NBA picks this season.