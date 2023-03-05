Stephen Curry is expected to make his return from a leg injury as the Golden State Warriors take on the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers in a key Western Conference showdown on Sunday. The Warriors (34-30), who have won five in a row, are 22-15 against conference foes. The Lakers (30-34), who have won four of six, are 17-22 vs. Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles will be without point guard D'Angelo Russell (ankle) and forward LeBron James (right foot).

Tip-off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles leads the all-time regular-season series 260-173, and have won two of three meetings this season. The Warriors are 5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 235.5. Before making any Lakers vs. Warriors picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Warriors -5

Warriors vs. Lakers over/under: 235.5 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Warriors -205, Lakers +170

GS: The Under is 6-0 in the Warriors' last six games overall

LAL: The Under is 4-0 in the Lakers' last four home games

Why the Warriors can cover



Curry, who returns after being sidelined a month, is a difference maker. He is averaging 29.4 points, 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 49.5% of his field goals, including 42.7% from 3-point range, and 92.2% from the free-throw line. In his only game against the Lakers this season, he scored 33 points, dished out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds. In 38 career games against Los Angeles, Curry averages 21.3 points, 7.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Also powering the Warriors is shooting guard Klay Thompson. Over the last 10 games, he has been red hot, averaging 25.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is coming off a 27-point and four-assist effort in a 108-99 win over New Orleans on Friday. In three games against Los Angeles this season, he has been solid, scoring 18.3 points and grabbing 2.3 rebounds per game. In 52 games, all starts, he averages 22.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Why the Lakers can cover

Despite that, Golden State isn't a lock to cover the Warriors vs. Lakers spread. That's because Los Angeles has played well despite the absence of James and Russell. Power forward Anthony Davis (foot), who is listed as day-to-day, is expected to play against Golden State. He scored 38 points in a 110-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and has seven double-doubles in his past eight games. In 39 games, which includes 37 starts, Davis averages 26.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks.

Shooting guard Malik Beasley, acquired in a Feb. 9 trade with the Utah Jazz, has given the Lakers a spark. He scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the loss to Minnesota on Friday. He went off against the Warriors in their last meeting on Feb. 23, scoring 25 points in a 124-111 win. For the season, he is averaging 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 63 games played.

