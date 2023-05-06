The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals as the 2023 NBA playoffs roll on. The Warriors evened the series 1-1 after a 127-100 rout over the Lakers on Thursday. Los Angeles is hoping to defend its home floor and gain an edge in the series. The Lakers went 23-18 at home during the regular season. Meanwhile, Golden State struggled mightily on the road, logging an 11-30 road record during the campaign.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Caesars Sportsbook lists Los Angeles as the 2.5-point favorite in the latest Lakers vs. Warriors odds. The over/under for total points is 227.5. Before making any Warriors vs. Lakers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Lakers vs. Warriors: Los Angeles -2.5

Lakers vs. Warriors over/under: 227.5 points

Lakers vs. Warriors money line: Golden State +122, Los Angeles -145

GS: Over is 5-1 in the Warriors' last six games following a straight-up win

LAL: Lakers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games following an ATS loss

Why the Lakers can cover

Forward LeBron James has an impact each time he touches the floor. James uses his power and strength to finish through contact in the lane. The four-time NBA champion owns excellent court vision as a passer as well. He is first on the team in points (22.2) with 10.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. In Thursday's loss, James had 23 points and seven boards.

Forward Rui Hachimura provides an athletic, scoring threat off the bench. Hachimura likes to score from the mid-range area, but isn't afraid to attack the lane. The 25-year-old also has been a reliable shooter on the outside. He's averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and shoots 55% from 3-point land. In Game 2, Hachimura logged 21 points, five boards and knocked down four threes.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is an exceptional scorer due to his shooting range and quick release. Curry owns a high basketball IQ with great vision as a facilitator. The nine-time All-Star leads the team in points (31.4) with 4.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. In Game 2, Curry put up 20 points and a playoff-high 12 assists.

Guard Klay Thompson continues to light it up on the perimeter. Thompson thrives as a catch-and-shoot option and is always moving without the ball. The Washington State product doesn't need much space to get a shot off. He logs 22.1 points while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. In his last game, Thompson had 30 points and made eight threes.

